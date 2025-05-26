Dental Intelligence and Seattle Study Club Announce Strategic Partnership

Pleasant Grove, UT, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the industry's premier dental analytics and patient communication platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Seattle Study Club (SSC), a respected network for dental continuing education and professional development.



Dental Intelligence, Inc.

The partnership will equip SSC members with the tools they need to turn data into real-world results, both clinically and entrepreneurially. It aims to improve practice efficiency and increase production while maintaining and advancing their commitment to quality care.

This marks Seattle Study Club's first analytics platform partnership and builds on the success already enjoyed by over 350 Club members already using Dental Intelligence.

"Seattle Study Club has long valued partnerships that drive meaningful impact for our members,” said Gary Dickenson, CEO of SSC. “After hearing from many of our Directors about the positive results they’ve seen with Dental Intelligence, I am excited to connect with their leadership team. We’re proud to welcome DI as a partner and look forward to the value they’ll bring to our members."

Dental Intelligence's all-in-one solution includes practice analytics, patient communication tools, treatment planning, payment options, digital forms, insurance claims processing, and a great deal more, all of which align with SSC’s vision and goals.

"This partnership represents a perfect alignment of goals and values," said Steve Jensen, VP of Business Development at Dental Intelligence. "Seattle Study Club excels at clinical education, while Dental Intelligence provides the metrics that turn knowledge into growth. Together, we're giving dental teams the toolkit they need to run more efficient practices while never compromising on patient care."



For more information about Dental Intelligence, Seattle Study Club members can schedule a free demo here.



About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry. They help practices increase production, visits, and collections while decreasing overhead using actionable insights and automation. From analytics, to patient engagement, and even insurance management , Dental Intelligence gives you everything you need to grow faster and Practice Smarter.™



About Seattle Study Club

Founded by Dr. Michael Cohen, Seattle Study Club stands as the nation's top dental education network, empowering dental professionals to connect, learn, and achieve clinical excellence in a collaborative community.

