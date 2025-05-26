Industrial Gases Market Industry Trends and Global Forecast Report to 2035, Featuring Profiles of BASF, Bristorl Gases, Dubai Industrial Gases, Gulf Cryo, Linde, Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases and more

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gases Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution Type of Product, Type of Gas, Type of Technology, Type of Application, Type of End User, Type of Distribution, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial gases market size is estimated to grow from USD 102.9 billion in 2025, to USD 219.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Industrial Gases Market: Growth and Trends

Industrial gases, such as Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon dioxide, Acetylene, and Argon are essential gases that are manufactured and supplied for use in various industrial processes. These gases play a pivotal role in manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage preservation, environmental protection, and numerous other industries. In addition, these offer efficiency, safety, and technological advancement. In recent years, the increasing urbanization and industrialization have fueled the demand for industrial gases among key applications.

In terms of the type of gases, oxygen is one of the leading gases due to its wide range of applications particularly, in healthcare sectors where it is largely used for critical patient care and respiratory disease treatment. In this context, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the recent examples that has spiked oxygen demand and driven the growth of the industrial gases market around the world; this has expanded the scope of the industrial gases market which continues to rise.

The soaring construction industries are further amplifying the market opportunities with an increasing need for industrial gases. As a result, leading industrial gas companies are leveraging this opportunity and boosting their services and market reach. The industrial automation is also contributing to the growth of this market as many automated processes rely on industrial gases for wide range of applications. In addition, with the current variety of applications, new uses for these gases are also emerging with the ever-growing industries and technologies.

Due to this, numerous companies are entering the market and investing in advanced technologies and innovative solutions, such as high-purity and specialty gases for specific applications. The precious metal is another crucial segment where industrial gases play critical role, specifically in refining and processing operations. It is interesting to note that by broadening product and service offerings to cater to a wider range of industries and applications, stakeholders are driving market growth which is anticipated to continue to grow over this forecast period.

Industrial Gases Market: Key Segments

Type of Product: Atmospheric gases currently dominate due to expanding needs in healthcare for respiratory therapies and pharmaceutical production. However, process gases are expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to growing industrial applications.

Type of Gas: Oxygen is leading the market thanks to its vital applications in various sectors, notably healthcare and environmental management. Its growing demand underscores its significance in steel production and chemical manufacturing.

Type of Technology: Cryogenic air separation is favored for its high purity gas production. Meanwhile, pressure swing adsorption is anticipated to grow rapidly due to its applications in gas drying and hydrogen purification.

Type of Application: Cryogenics hold a majority share, especially in pharmaceuticals, while cutting and welding segments are set to grow at a higher pace.

Company Size: Large enterprises leverage extensive resources and infrastructure to dominate the market. However, small and medium-sized enterprises are emerging players driving innovation and technological advances.

End User: The healthcare sector is a significant contributor due to the high demand for medical oxygen, particularly amid health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution: Bulk transport captures the majority share as it caters to large industrial clients efficiently.

Geographical Insights

Asia-Pacific leads the market with rapid industrial growth and robust manufacturing sectors in developing countries like China and India. This region is followed by significant contributions from North America and Europe, driven by advances in manufacturing and healthcare technologies.

Key Players in Industrial Gases Market Profiled in the Report, Include:

Air Gase

Air Product

Air Water Incorporation

BASF

Bhuruka Gases

Bristorl Gases

Concorde-Corodex Group

Dubai Industrial Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Gulf Cryo

KGaA

Linde

Matheson Tri-Gas

Messer Group

Nippon Sanso Holding

Southern Company Gas

Universal Industrial Gases

Yingde GASes Group

Industrial Gases Market: Research Coverage

The report on the industrial gases market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the industrial gases market, focusing on key market segments, including type of product, type of gas, type of technology, type of application, type of end user, type of distribution, company size, and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the industrial gases market, focusing on key market segments, including type of product, type of gas, type of technology, type of application, type of end user, type of distribution, company size, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the industrial gases market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the industrial gases market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Profiles of prominent players engaged in the industrial gases market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, industrial gases portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Profiles of prominent players engaged in the industrial gases market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, industrial gases portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in industrial gases market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Industrial Gases: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

8. COMPANY PROFILES

BASF

Bristorl Gases

Dubai Industrial Gases

Gulf Cryo

Linde

Matheson Tri-Gas

Messer Group

Nippon Sanso Holding

Southern Company Gas

Yingde Gases

9. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

10. SWOT ANALYSIS

11. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GASES MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

11.4. Global Industrial Gases Market, Historical Trends (Since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.5. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

11.6. Key Market Segmentations

12. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT

13. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF GAS

14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF APPLICATION

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPANY SIZE

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON END USER

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF DISTRIBUTION

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRIAL GASES IN NORTH AMERICA

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRIAL GASES IN EUROPE

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRIAL GASES IN ASIA

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRIAL GASES IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRIAL GASES IN LATIN AMERICA

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRIAL GASES IN REST OF THE WORLD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhvkvx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment