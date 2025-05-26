Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Focused Insights 2025-2030, with Key Vendor Profiles for BREG, Bauerfeind, DeRoyals, Enovis, Ottobock, Ossur and Tynor

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market was valued at USD 3.93 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.28 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.04%.

North America dominates and holds the largest global orthopedic braces and supports market share. This dominance is driven by the increasing burden of orthopedic conditions, significant healthcare expenditures, and the rising incidence of sports-related and unintentional injuries. In North America, the United States is at the forefront of the orthopedic braces and supports market, largely due to its substantial aging population and the high prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases.



Additionally, the large number of athletes and physically active individuals, along with the associated frequency of sports injuries, is contributing to the growing demand for orthopedic braces and supports. Furthermore, the increasing number of accidents, traffic-related injuries, and other unintentional trauma cases is further fueling the need for these medical devices.





KEY TAKEAWAYS

The North American market accounted for the largest market share. This dominance is driven by the growing burden of orthopedic conditions and associated significant health expenditure and rising sport and unintentional injuries. Growth Factor: The global orthopedic braces & supports market is set to grow due to the growing volume of sports and unintentional injuries and the development of smart orthopedic braces and supports.

ORTHOPEDIC BRACES AND SUPPORTS MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Smart Orthopedic Braces And Supports



The integration of smart technologies in orthopedic braces & supports creating significant market growth opportunities. The development of smart braces and supports is progressively integrating more advanced sensor technologies, including motion sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors. The development and innovation of these smart sensors help to monitor the patient's environmental conditions and physical state in real-time, offering to adjust care measures and instant feedback. In 2024, AOFIT Brace one of the rapidly emerging market players developed a smart orthopedic brace (AOFIT Massaging Knee Brace available as a wearable solution that is designed to offer support and massage therapy to the knee joint. In addition, the company offers a vast portfolio of smart orthopedic braces.



Custom-made and 3D-printed Braces



The orthopedic braces and supports market witnessed for emerging trend of 3D printing technology that has become more popular in recent years. Furthermore, the growing access to patient-specific orthopedic braces and support with 3D printing technology is becoming increasingly common. From patient-specific implants to well-fitting orthotics and prosthetics, 3D-printed devices are becoming standard practice. The rising application of 3D-printing technology to the development of braces offers a range of benefits. 3D printing technologies enable the development of patient-specific and customized braces and supports with lighter weight material, and offer more breathable composite materials, allowing patients to sweat, bathe, and swim while wearing a device. These factors lead to higher compliance and better patient satisfaction.



Growing Volume of Sport And Unintentional Injuries



Worldwide, the growing incidence of sports injuries is accelerating the significant demand for orthopedic braces and support solutions. Sports injuries are highly common among children and young adults. Alone in the US, more than 3 million sports injuries occur annually reported by the National Safety Council Report 2023. The incidence rate of sport-associated injuries is often attributed to a more intense practice of sports at an early stage and a significant level of sports specialization. On the other hand, unintentional injuries are a major burden across the globe. The WHO Report 2024 revealed that unintentional injuries include falls, road traffic crashes, acts of violence, and others. More than 4.4 million deaths occur annually across the world, of these, more than 3 million deaths are associated with unintentional injuries.



Patient Preference For Non-Invasive Therapies For Musculoskeletal Disorder



The global orthopedic care and management industry witnessed a rising preference for non-invasive orthopedic care and management. Orthopedic surgeries are complex and pose severe risk burdens including surgery-related complications, infection, bleeding, and failure of surgeries. Where orthopedic braces and support solutions have become popular as non-invasive therapies for several orthopedic conditions, offering pain relief properties, stability and support, rehabilitation, and rapid recovery from injuries. According to Advanced Orthopedics, New England report 2024 stated that orthopedic bracing is a clinically proven orthopedic non-invasive treatment that offers support and stability to weak or injured bones, muscles, and joints. Furthermore, medical professionals consider that orthopedic braces and support help to prevent further damage and promote faster recovery and healing from musculoskeletal injuries.

ORTHOPEDIC BRACES AND SUPPORTS MARKET VENDOR INSIGHTS



The global orthopedic braces & supports market report consists of exclusive data on 28 vendors. BREG, Bauerfeind, DeRoyal, Enovis, Ottobock, Ossur, and Tynor are some of the leading companies holding the highest market share in the global orthopedic braces and supports market. These vendors offer high-quality, advanced orthopedic products designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Major market players are continuously improving the efficiency of their products and strengthening their market positions. These companies benefit from strong brand recognition and extensive geographical presence across the global market.

Moreover, their adoption of various strategies - such as product launches, and new product development using advanced technologies and materials - has intensified market competition. By focusing on innovation and expanding their capabilities, these vendors have successfully increased their revenue share and solidified their leadership in the market.

ORTHOPEDIC BRACES AND SUPPORTS MARKET NEWS & VENDORS ACTIVITIES

In 2025, Icarus Medical Innovation one of the companies that pioneered orthopedic bracing technology launched a new Adonis Knee brace with new joint-distraction technology to provide targeted joint unloading for patients with lateral and medial osteoarthritis.

In January 2024, Enovis one of the leading companies in orthopedic braces announced that its DJO, LLC subsidiary launched an advanced knee brace - DonJoy ROAM for patients with osteoarthritis.

In May 2024, Nea International bv/Push Sports launched a new product line of 8 sports braces, including the Kicx Ankle Brace for football. These products are developed from ultra-thin and comfortable materials.

In May 2024, McDavid a leading company in sports medicine and protective solutions launched a new NRG Braces product that featured Spring Hinge Joint Assist Technology. This product reduces stress on the knee by up to 25%.

Key Vendors

BREG

Bauerfeind

DeRoyals

Enovis

Ottobock

Ossur

Tynor

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

Advanced Orthopaedics

ALCARE

Anatomical Concepts

Dynatronics

Elite Orthopaedics

Frank Stubbs Company

Hebei Denovo Medical Device

L&R Group - Lohmann & Rauscher

Mueller Sports Medicine

Thuasne Group

medi

McDavid

ORTEC

Orthosys

Trulife

UNITED MEDICARE

VISSCO REHABILITATION AIDS

Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

By Product

Knee Braces & Supports

Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports

Spine, Hip, & Back Braces & Supports

Hand Braces & Supports

By Type

Soft & Elastic

Hard & Rigid

Hinged

By Application

Treatment & Post-operative Rehabilitation

Preventive Care & Compression Therapy

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatric

By Distribution Channels

Specialty Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics

Hospital Pharmacies

Offline Pharmacies & Retailers

E-commerce

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa



