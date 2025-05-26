Chemicals Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029 | 2025 Edition Now Available

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights

Chemicals market is segmented into commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and others. Market values represent country's consumption of chemical products at the producer's selling price (PSP).

Commodity chemicals are basic chemical products used in large quantities across various industries. These chemicals are essential in the production of items such as man-made fibers, basic chemicals, rubber tires and tubes, plastic products, etc. Specialty chemicals are distinctive, high-value substances designed for specific applications. These chemicals play a critical role in industries like personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, adhesives and sealants, water treatment, and construction. Agricultural chemicals are vital for enhancing crop production, protecting plants from pests and diseases, and improving soil fertility. They are used in fertilizers, pesticides, plant growth regulators, soil conditioners, antimicrobial agents, and other related applications. The scope of others segment includes chemicals used for the manufacture of photographic plates, films, sensitized paper and other sensitized unexposed material. It also includes substances used for pickling metal, making propellant powders, and creating powders and pastes for soldering, brazing, or welding.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global chemicals market recorded revenues of $5.44 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The commodity chemicals segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $2.94 trillion, equivalent to 54.2% of the market's overall value.

According to the publisher, Asia-Pacific dominated the global chemicals market in 2024, commanding the largest share of 63.1%.

