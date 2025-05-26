V4 Industry Leaders to Gather in Bratislava to Discuss Transatlantic Trade and EU Market Strategies

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Slovak Exporters welcomes the launch of the European Commission’s public consultation, announced in early May, focused on potential response measures regarding certain imported goods from the United States, should ongoing discussions on transatlantic economic cooperation not lead to a mutually beneficial outcome. Topics under consultation may include trade flows in sectors such as steel scrap and chemical products. The consultation will close on 10 June, coinciding with the Visegrad 4 Business Conference in Bratislava, where regional business leaders will convene to address global economic relations, EU market resilience, and other key issues critical to regional competitiveness.





"It is indeed symbolic that these consultations with the European Commission, which represent a much-needed link between the private and public sectors, are culminating on the day of our Visegrad 4 Business Conference, which aims to do exactly the same: To achieve demand-driven public policies and measures that will help Europe's industry and exports from losing global competitiveness." – said Lukáš Parízek, founder of the Visegrad 4 Business Conference and Chairman of the Council of Slovak Exporters.

Top industry representatives from various sectors, as well as public officials and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions, have already confirmed their participation in this key regional business event. The conference, organized in the premises of the Bratislava Castle, will be opened with a speech by the Speaker of the Parliament Richard Raši. Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, will deliver his remarks and speak in an exclusive format during the first part of the day, as well as attend a roundtable discussion with industry leaders from the V4 region. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó have also confirmed their participation in the closing part of the conference.

Visegrad 4 Business Conference is jointly organised since 2022 by four business organisations from the V4 region: Council of Slovak Exporters, Czech Association of Exporters, Hungarian business association MAPI Klub and Polish Economic Forum. The conference is organised with the support of the International Visegrad Fund, individual V4 governments and private sponsors.

For more information visit www.visegrad4business.eu.

About the Council of Slovak Exporters

The Council of Slovak Exporters was established in 2020 as a response to COVID-19's impact on local businesses. With over 130 supporting companies, this business platform connects exporters and facilitates dialogue with state institutions, international organizations, and financial institutions. The Council publicly communicates in support of Slovak exporters, provides export-related assistance, organizes networking events, and connects relevant entities in international trade. The organization holds BRONZE "European Cluster Excellence Initiative" certification, operating at the European level.

Social Links

X: https://x.com/Visegrad4B

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visegrad4business/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/visegrad-4-business/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visegrad4business#

Media Contact

Council of Slovak Exporters

Visegrad 4 Business Conference

+421 914 201 101

info@visegrad4business.eu

https://www.visegrad4business.eu/