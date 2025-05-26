Exploring Competitive Strategies in Saudi Arabia's Jewelry Market: Insights into Key Players

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Gold and Diamond Jewelry Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Gold and Diamond Jewelry Market was valued at USD 4.56 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.59%.

This growth is largely attributed to rising disposable incomes and a strong cultural affinity for luxury adornments. Jewelry remains an integral aspect of Saudi customs, especially in weddings and festive celebrations, thereby sustaining strong demand for premium products.

Government-backed initiatives under Vision 2030 have also spurred the retail and tourism sectors, drawing international luxury brands and expanding the consumer base. The growing influence of global fashion trends, alongside social media, is fostering increased consumer awareness and encouraging purchases of high-end, contemporary, and customized pieces.

Additionally, the evolution of retail experiences - ranging from immersive in-store services to sophisticated online platforms - is playing a key role in enhancing customer engagement and supporting overall market expansion.

Key Market Drivers: Presence of Global Luxury Brands

The expansion of global luxury brands has become a crucial driver for Saudi Arabia’s gold and diamond jewelry market. Leading international names such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, and Dolce & Gabbana have firmly established their presence, offering collections that appeal to both traditional tastes and modern aesthetics. Their entry has elevated consumer expectations for craftsmanship and design, prompting local jewelers to enhance their offerings to remain competitive.

The emergence of upscale retail environments such as VIA Riyadh has further facilitated these brands’ visibility and access to high-net-worth individuals and tourists. In alignment with Vision 2030, which emphasizes retail and tourism development, the presence of international luxury players continues to reshape the landscape, driving both product diversification and market growth.

Key Market Challenges: Counterfeiting & Fraud

Counterfeit products remain a persistent challenge in Saudi Arabia’s gold and diamond jewelry market. High-value items like gold and diamonds are attractive targets for counterfeiters who produce fake replicas that often mislead consumers. These low-quality imitations undermine consumer trust and damage the reputations of authentic brands. In response, regulatory bodies such as the Ministry of Commerce and the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) have implemented stricter enforcement measures, including penalties, imprisonment, and the establishment of IP courts. Despite these efforts, ongoing vigilance and public education remain essential to safeguard the integrity of the market and protect both consumers and legitimate businesses from fraudulent activities.

Key Market Trends: Digital Transformation and E-Commerce Growth

Digitalization and the growth of e-commerce are transforming how gold and diamond jewelry is marketed and sold in Saudi Arabia. Following shifts in consumer behavior - particularly accelerated by the pandemic - many luxury brands have upgraded their digital presence to meet demand for convenience and personalization. This includes the launch of virtual try-on features and AI-enabled customization tools.

According to projections, Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is expected to generate USD 16.53 billion in revenue by 2025. The government’s Vision 2030, with its focus on building a digital economy, further supports this trend. With high smartphone penetration and a youthful, tech-savvy population, the online jewelry segment is poised for rapid growth, making digital transformation a core element of the market’s evolution.

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Gold and Diamond Jewelry Market Report:

Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery

Lazurde Company for Jewelry

Damas Jewellery

Najd Deer Jewellery

Taiba Jewellery

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Titan Company Limited

Kooheji Jewellery Company SPC

Mouawad MENA DMCC

ORRA Fine Jewellery Pvt. Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Gold and Diamond Jewelry Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Gold and Diamond Jewelry Market, by Type:

Diamond in Gold Jewelry

Gold Jewelry

Gemstone Other than Diamond in Gold Jewelry

Diamond in Other than Gold Metal Jewelry

Saudi Arabia Gold and Diamond Jewelry Market, by Sales Channel:

Jewelry Showrooms & Wholesales Market

Company Exclusive Showrooms

Others

Saudi Arabia Gold and Diamond Jewelry Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

