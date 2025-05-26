Middle East & Africa Drilling Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030, Featuring Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Transocean, Weatherford, Diamond Offshore Drilling & Seadrill

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Drilling Market by Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa Drilling Market was valued at USD 8.72 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.92 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.19%.

Drilling, a core mechanical process in sectors like oil & gas, mining, and construction, involves creating cylindrical boreholes to access subsurface resources. In oil and gas, drilling enables the extraction of hydrocarbons from underground or offshore reservoirs using techniques such as rotary or directional drilling. This process has evolved with technology, enabling higher precision, efficiency, and reduced environmental impact.

The MEA region's substantial reserves of oil and gas, coupled with growing infrastructure demands, continue to drive the need for modern drilling operations. The use of advanced drilling systems is also gaining traction in construction and industrial applications, further contributing to the region's market growth.

Key Market Drivers: Abundant Hydrocarbon Reserves

The presence of vast oil and gas reserves across the Middle East and Africa remains a major factor propelling the drilling market. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Iran, along with African producers like Nigeria, Algeria, and Angola, host some of the world’s largest proven reserves. This abundance supports continuous investment in exploration and production, driving demand for drilling services and equipment.

As existing fields mature, operators are ramping up activities to sustain output and explore untapped deepwater and offshore fields, especially along the coasts of Angola, Egypt, and Mozambique. Government-led initiatives through national oil companies and collaboration with international players ensure a steady pipeline of projects, reinforcing the demand for advanced drilling technologies and services across the region.

Key Market Challenges: Political Instability and Security Risks

Geopolitical instability presents a critical barrier to market growth in the Middle East and Africa. While Gulf nations offer relatively stable environments, several countries across the broader region face political unrest, armed conflict, or regulatory uncertainties. In parts of Africa, including Nigeria and Libya, security threats such as militancy, piracy, and oil theft disrupt operations and raise costs due to the need for enhanced security measures.

In the Middle East, conflict zones and international sanctions complicate access and investment. Inconsistent governance, frequent policy changes, and weak regulatory frameworks undermine investor confidence and delay drilling project approvals. These risks collectively hinder long-term planning and infrastructure investment, particularly in high-potential but politically sensitive regions.

Key Market Trends: Shift Toward Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling

An emerging trend in the MEA drilling market is the move toward deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration. As surface reserves deplete, oil companies are focusing on offshore opportunities with high production potential, particularly in African nations like Mozambique, Nigeria, Angola, and Senegal. These areas offer vast unexplored reserves beneath challenging ocean terrains.

Technological advancements in subsea systems, floating platforms, and dynamic positioning rigs are enabling access to these resources with improved safety and efficiency. In the Middle East, countries such as Oman and Iran are also exploring offshore prospects to diversify energy output. This trend is driven by growing energy demand, improved drilling technologies, and strategic partnerships between national oil companies and international energy firms.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

