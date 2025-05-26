Banks Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029 | 2025 Edition Reveals Top Players' Profiles, Financial Metrics, and Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banks Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Banks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, industry group size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry group.
Key Highlights
- Banking industry involves the activities of banks and similar institutions that offer financial services such as savings, loans, mortgages, and related services to businesses and consumers. Market value represents the total assets held by banks or related institutions in a country in a year. The market share represents the total asset held by the companies in the specific year. Geographical segmentation measures the total assets held by commercial banks of a particular region.
- The market is segmented into bank credit, inter-bank loans, cash assets, trading assets, and others. The scope of others includes investments, loans receivable, and fixed assets. Bank credit refers to funds that a bank lends to individuals, businesses, or other entities. Inter-bank loans are loans made between banks. These loans serve as a mechanism for banks to manage their short-term liquidity needs and meet regulatory requirements. Cash asset products of banks provide customers with a secure and convenient way to manage their cash holdings while earning potential returns on their funds. Customers can choose from a variety of products based on their financial goals, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs. Bank trading assets refer to financial instruments and securities that banks hold primarily for trading to generate profits. These assets are actively bought and sold within the bank's trading desk or investment division to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, market trends, or arbitrage opportunities. Trading assets can encompass a wide range of financial instruments such as equities, commodities, and foreign exchange.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global banking industry recorded assets of $205.38 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024.
- The bank credit segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2024, with total assets of $93.96 trillion, equivalent to 45.7% of the industry's overall value.
- The global banking industry grew by 4.5% in 2024, primarily driven by the decline in bank lending rates, which reduces borrowing costs and encourages greater credit uptake. Lower lending rates stimulate demand for personal and business loans, leading to an expansion in the bank credit segment, which directly increases the total assets held by banks. According to the European Central Bank, the bank lending rate in France was reduced to 4.2% in August 2024, down from 4.5% in October 2023, facilitating broader access to credit.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market share
1.6. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Banks
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
