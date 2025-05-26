Vietnam Water Heater Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2025 | Vietnam Water Heater Market Set to Surge at 9.86% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Water Heater Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam Water Heater Market, valued at USD 263.12 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 461.07 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.86%.

The steady expansion is fueled by urbanization, enhanced living standards, and an increased demand for energy-efficient appliances. A growing urban population is favoring modern heating systems across residential and commercial sectors. The shift towards advanced solutions, such as solar and tankless water heaters, is driven by heightened sustainability awareness and energy cost savings.

Additionally, the thriving real estate sector further accelerates product adoption in urban areas, boosting the market's growth.

Key Market Drivers - Urbanization and Rising Disposable Incomes

Rapid urbanization is significantly enhancing the demand for water heaters in Vietnam. Cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang witness rising needs for household comforts, including water heaters, as the urban populace expands. Concurrently, increased disposable incomes empower consumers to invest in top-tier appliances.

The burgeoning middle class in cities gravitates towards premium models that emphasize energy efficiency and advanced functionalities. This consumer inclination is steering manufacturers towards innovative, affordable solutions that align with modern Vietnamese households' aspirations.

Key Market Challenges - Price Sensitivity and Affordability

Affordability remains a challenge, especially in rural and semi-urban locales. While urban consumers embrace high-end models, the broader population's price sensitivity hampers adoption of advanced systems like solar and tankless heaters due to their higher initial costs. Many prefer traditional storage heaters for their affordability, despite lower energy efficiency.

Manufacturers must balance innovation with pricing to make energy-efficient models widespread. Moreover, limited awareness of long-term savings from such products hinders the broader market adoption.

Key Market Trends - Increase in Demand for Smart and Connected Water Heaters

The surge in smart living and connected devices is transforming consumer expectations. Smart heaters featuring mobile app control, energy monitoring, and programmable settings are gaining popularity among tech-savvy urbanites. These devices offer the convenience of remote temperature adjustments, energy tracking, and scheduled heating, delivering cost benefits.

Advanced models also provide predictive maintenance alerts for optimal performance. As smart home ecosystems expand, water heaters with IoT capabilities are favored by younger demographics who prioritize energy efficiency and digital integration.

Key Players Profiled in this Vietnam Water Heater Market Report

Ariston Thermo Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Rheem Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ferroli Asean Co., Ltd.

Tan A Dai Thanh Group

Groupe Atlantic Vietnam

Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AO Smith Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Electrolux Vietnam Co. Ltd

Kangaroo Group

Picenza Vietnam Trading and Production Co., Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $263.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $461.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Vietnam

Report Scope:

Segments analyzed in the Vietnam Water Heater Market include product type and application, complemented by industry trends:

Vietnam Water Heater Market, by Product Type:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Water Heater

Solar Water Heater

Heat Pump Water Heater

Vietnam Water Heater Market, by Application:

Residential

Commercial/Industrial

Vietnam Water Heater Market, by Region:

Northern Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

