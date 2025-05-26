2025 Real Estate Global Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Real estate refers to physical property and consists of land and buildings. The market scope includes renting and leasing various types of real estate properties. Market volume refers to the total number of properties that are rented or leased. It does not encompass properties sold by real estate brokers or agents, nor does it include land sales, whether for rent or full purchase. The scope of market volume also excludes unoccupied properties. Market value refers to the revenue generated from renting and leasing properties.

By property type, the real estate market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional. Residential segment covers renting and leasing residential properties. Commercial segment includes renting and leasing office buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and commercial complexes. Industrial segment covers renting and leasing warehouses, factories, and flex spaces. Institutional segment includes the renting and leasing of schools, colleges, and university buildings.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices (i.e., prices not adjusted for inflation), and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global real estate industry recorded revenues of $8.99 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0% between 2019 and 2024.

Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 983.6 million Units in 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global real estate industry, capturing the largest share of 41.0% in 2024.

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



Competitive Landscape

