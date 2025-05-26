2025 Chemicals BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BRIC Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the chemicals industry and had a total market value of $2.98 trillion in 2024. Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 24.1% over the 2020-24 period.

Within the chemicals industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $2.59 trillion in 2024. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $152.2, $129.9, and $108.3 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the chemicals industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $3.71 trillion in 2029, followed by Russia, India, Brazil with expected values of $194.3, $194.1 and $145.5 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 BRIC Chemicals

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Chemicals in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Chemicals in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Chemicals in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Chemicals in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Company Profiles

11.1. LG Chem Ltd

11.2. BASF SE

11.3. China Petrochemical Corp

11.4. Dow Inc

11.5. LyondellBasell Industries NV

11.6. Mitsui Chemicals Inc

11.7. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

11.8. Reliance Industries Ltd

11.9. Shell Chemicals Ltd

11.10. ExxonMobil Chemical Co

11.11. TotalEnergies SE

11.12. Arkema SA

11.13. Solvay SA

11.14. Merck KGaA

11.15. Lanxess AG

11.16. Evonik Industries AG

11.17. Arcadium Lithium PLC

11.18. Alpha HPA Ltd

11.19. Orica Ltd

11.20. Dyno Nobel Ltd

11.21. Braskem SA

11.22. Nutrien Ltd

11.23. Methanex Corp

11.24. Nova Chemicals Corp

11.25. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd

11.26. China National Petroleum Corp

11.27. PetroChina Co Ltd

11.28. Tata Chemicals Ltd

11.29. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

11.30. SRF Ltd

11.31. Pidilite Industries Ltd

11.32. PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co

11.33. PT Lautan Luas Tbk

11.34. PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk

11.35. Polynt SpA

11.36. Versalis SpA

11.37. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp

11.38. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

11.39. Asahi Kasei Corp

11.40. Alpek SAB de CV

11.41. Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

11.42. DuPont de Nemours Inc

11.43. Acron

11.44. Sibur Holding

11.45. Phosagro

11.46. Schelkovo Agrohim JSC

11.47. Yara International ASA

11.48. Omnia Holdings Ltd

11.49. Sasol Ltd

11.50. AECI Ltd

11.51. SK Innovation Co Ltd

11.52. Hanwha Solutions Corp

11.53. Lotte Chemical Corp

11.54. INEOS Ltd

11.55. Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS

11.56. Croda International Plc

11.57. Johnson Matthey Plc

11.58. Victrex Plc



