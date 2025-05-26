2025 Chemicals BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the chemicals industry and had a total market value of $2.98 trillion in 2024. Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 24.1% over the 2020-24 period.
- Within the chemicals industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $2.59 trillion in 2024. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $152.2, $129.9, and $108.3 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the chemicals industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $3.71 trillion in 2029, followed by Russia, India, Brazil with expected values of $194.3, $194.1 and $145.5 billion, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC chemicals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC chemicals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key chemicals market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC chemicals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the BRIC chemicals market by value in 2024?
- What will be the size of the BRIC chemicals market in 2029?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC chemicals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the BRIC chemicals market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 BRIC Chemicals
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Chemicals in Brazil
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Chemicals in China
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Chemicals in India
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Chemicals in Russia
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Company Profiles
11.1. LG Chem Ltd
11.2. BASF SE
11.3. China Petrochemical Corp
11.4. Dow Inc
11.5. LyondellBasell Industries NV
11.6. Mitsui Chemicals Inc
11.7. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
11.8. Reliance Industries Ltd
11.9. Shell Chemicals Ltd
11.10. ExxonMobil Chemical Co
11.11. TotalEnergies SE
11.12. Arkema SA
11.13. Solvay SA
11.14. Merck KGaA
11.15. Lanxess AG
11.16. Evonik Industries AG
11.17. Arcadium Lithium PLC
11.18. Alpha HPA Ltd
11.19. Orica Ltd
11.20. Dyno Nobel Ltd
11.21. Braskem SA
11.22. Nutrien Ltd
11.23. Methanex Corp
11.24. Nova Chemicals Corp
11.25. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd
11.26. China National Petroleum Corp
11.27. PetroChina Co Ltd
11.28. Tata Chemicals Ltd
11.29. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
11.30. SRF Ltd
11.31. Pidilite Industries Ltd
11.32. PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co
11.33. PT Lautan Luas Tbk
11.34. PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk
11.35. Polynt SpA
11.36. Versalis SpA
11.37. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp
11.38. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
11.39. Asahi Kasei Corp
11.40. Alpek SAB de CV
11.41. Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
11.42. DuPont de Nemours Inc
11.43. Acron
11.44. Sibur Holding
11.45. Phosagro
11.46. Schelkovo Agrohim JSC
11.47. Yara International ASA
11.48. Omnia Holdings Ltd
11.49. Sasol Ltd
11.50. AECI Ltd
11.51. SK Innovation Co Ltd
11.52. Hanwha Solutions Corp
11.53. Lotte Chemical Corp
11.54. INEOS Ltd
11.55. Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS
11.56. Croda International Plc
11.57. Johnson Matthey Plc
11.58. Victrex Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2n1y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.