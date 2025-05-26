2025 Chemicals Global Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

Explore the comprehensive Global Chemicals Industry Profile offering insights into market size and forecasts up to 2029. It covers key segments like commodity and specialty chemicals, examines leading players with financial metrics, and analyzes competitive pressures. Discover trends and economic indicators influencing this $5.44 trillion market. See why Asia-Pacific dominates and the significance of segments like agricultural chemicals, with detailed future growth forecasts.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

  • Chemicals market is segmented into commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and others. Market values represent country's consumption of chemical products at the producer's selling price (PSP).
  • Commodity chemicals are basic chemical products used in large quantities across various industries. These chemicals are essential in the production of items such as man-made fibers, basic chemicals, rubber tires and tubes, plastic products, etc. Specialty chemicals are distinctive, high-value substances designed for specific applications. These chemicals play a critical role in industries like personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, adhesives and sealants, water treatment, and construction. Agricultural chemicals are vital for enhancing crop production, protecting plants from pests and diseases, and improving soil fertility. They are used in fertilizers, pesticides, plant growth regulators, soil conditioners, antimicrobial agents, and other related applications. The scope of others segment includes chemicals used for the manufacture of photographic plates, films, sensitized paper and other sensitized unexposed material. It also includes substances used for pickling metal, making propellant powders, and creating powders and pastes for soldering, brazing, or welding.
  • All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
  • The global chemicals market recorded revenues of $5.44 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The commodity chemicals segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $2.94 trillion, equivalent to 54.2% of the market's overall value.
  • According to the publisher, Asia-Pacific dominated the global chemicals market in 2024, commanding the largest share of 63.1%.

Scope

  • Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global chemicals market
  • Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global chemicals market
  • Leading company profiles reveal details of key chemicals market players' global operations and financial performance
  • Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global chemicals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
  • Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the global economy

Reasons to Buy

  • What was the size of the global chemicals market by value in 2024?
  • What will be the size of the global chemicals market in 2029?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global chemicals market?
  • How has the market performed over the last five years?
  • What are the main segments that make up the global chemicals market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions

3 Global Chemicals
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data

Competitive Landscape

  • Acron
  • AECI Ltd
  • Alpek SAB de CV
  • Alpha HPA Ltd
  • Arcadium Lithium PLC
  • Arkema SA
  • Asahi Kasei Corp
  • BASF SE
  • Braskem SA
  • China National Petroleum Corp
  • China Petrochemical Corp
  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
  • Croda International Plc
  • Dow Inc
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc
  • Dyno Nobel Ltd
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • ExxonMobil Chemical Co
  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
  • Hanwha Solutions Corp
  • INEOS Ltd
  • Johnson Matthey Plc
  • Lanxess AG
  • LG Chem Ltd
  • Lotte Chemical Corp
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV
  • Merck KGaA
  • Methanex Corp
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc
  • Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
  • Nova Chemicals Corp
  • Nutrien Ltd
  • Omnia Holdings Ltd
  • Orica Ltd
  • PetroChina Co Ltd
  • Phosagro
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd
  • Polynt SpA
  • PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk
  • PT Lautan Luas Tbk
  • PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co
  • Reliance Industries Ltd
  • Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS
  • Sasol Ltd
  • Schelkovo Agrohim JSC
  • Shell Chemicals Ltd
  • Sibur Holding
  • SK Innovation Co Ltd
  • Solvay SA
  • SRF Ltd
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
  • Tata Chemicals Ltd
  • TotalEnergies SE
  • Versalis SpA
  • Victrex Plc
  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd
  • Yara International ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bf0y5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Basic Chemicals
                            
                            
                                Chemicals
                            
                            
                                Commodity Chemicals
                            
                            
                                Specialty Chemicals
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading