2025 Chemicals Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

The Emerging 5 Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $2.93 trillion to the global chemicals industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $4.11 trillion in 2029, with a CAGR of 7% over the 2024-29 period.
- Within the chemicals industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $2.59 trillion in 2024. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $152.2 and $129.9 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the chemicals industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $3.71 trillion in 2029, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $194.1 and $145.5 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Chemicals
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Chemicals in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Chemicals in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Chemicals in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Chemicals in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Chemicals in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. LG Chem Ltd
13.2. BASF SE
13.3. China Petrochemical Corp
13.4. Dow Inc
13.5. LyondellBasell Industries NV
13.6. Mitsui Chemicals Inc
13.7. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
13.8. Reliance Industries Ltd
13.9. Shell Chemicals Ltd
13.10. ExxonMobil Chemical Co
13.11. TotalEnergies SE
13.12. Arkema SA
13.13. Solvay SA
13.14. Merck KGaA
13.15. Lanxess AG
13.16. Evonik Industries AG
13.17. Arcadium Lithium PLC
13.18. Alpha HPA Ltd
13.19. Orica Ltd
13.20. Dyno Nobel Ltd
13.21. Braskem SA
13.22. Nutrien Ltd
13.23. Methanex Corp
13.24. Nova Chemicals Corp
13.25. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd
13.26. China National Petroleum Corp
13.27. PetroChina Co Ltd
13.28. Tata Chemicals Ltd
13.29. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
13.30. SRF Ltd
13.31. Pidilite Industries Ltd
13.32. PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co
13.33. PT Lautan Luas Tbk
13.34. PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk
13.35. Polynt SpA
13.36. Versalis SpA
13.37. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp
13.38. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
13.39. Asahi Kasei Corp
13.40. Alpek SAB de CV
13.41. Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
13.42. DuPont de Nemours Inc
13.43. Acron
13.44. Sibur Holding
13.45. Phosagro
13.46. Schelkovo Agrohim JSC
13.47. Yara International ASA
13.48. Omnia Holdings Ltd
13.49. Sasol Ltd
13.50. AECI Ltd
13.51. SK Innovation Co Ltd
13.52. Hanwha Solutions Corp
13.53. Lotte Chemical Corp
13.54. INEOS Ltd
13.55. Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS
13.56. Croda International Plc
13.57. Johnson Matthey Plc
13.58. Victrex Plc
