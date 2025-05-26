2025 Chemicals Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $2.93 trillion to the global chemicals industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $4.11 trillion in 2029, with a CAGR of 7% over the 2024-29 period.

Within the chemicals industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $2.59 trillion in 2024. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $152.2 and $129.9 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the chemicals industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $3.71 trillion in 2029, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $194.1 and $145.5 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Chemicals

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Chemicals in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Chemicals in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Chemicals in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Chemicals in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Chemicals in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

13.1. LG Chem Ltd

13.2. BASF SE

13.3. China Petrochemical Corp

13.4. Dow Inc

13.5. LyondellBasell Industries NV

13.6. Mitsui Chemicals Inc

13.7. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

13.8. Reliance Industries Ltd

13.9. Shell Chemicals Ltd

13.10. ExxonMobil Chemical Co

13.11. TotalEnergies SE

13.12. Arkema SA

13.13. Solvay SA

13.14. Merck KGaA

13.15. Lanxess AG

13.16. Evonik Industries AG

13.17. Arcadium Lithium PLC

13.18. Alpha HPA Ltd

13.19. Orica Ltd

13.20. Dyno Nobel Ltd

13.21. Braskem SA

13.22. Nutrien Ltd

13.23. Methanex Corp

13.24. Nova Chemicals Corp

13.25. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd

13.26. China National Petroleum Corp

13.27. PetroChina Co Ltd

13.28. Tata Chemicals Ltd

13.29. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

13.30. SRF Ltd

13.31. Pidilite Industries Ltd

13.32. PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co

13.33. PT Lautan Luas Tbk

13.34. PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk

13.35. Polynt SpA

13.36. Versalis SpA

13.37. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp

13.38. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

13.39. Asahi Kasei Corp

13.40. Alpek SAB de CV

13.41. Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

13.42. DuPont de Nemours Inc

13.43. Acron

13.44. Sibur Holding

13.45. Phosagro

13.46. Schelkovo Agrohim JSC

13.47. Yara International ASA

13.48. Omnia Holdings Ltd

13.49. Sasol Ltd

13.50. AECI Ltd

13.51. SK Innovation Co Ltd

13.52. Hanwha Solutions Corp

13.53. Lotte Chemical Corp

13.54. INEOS Ltd

13.55. Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS

13.56. Croda International Plc

13.57. Johnson Matthey Plc

13.58. Victrex Plc

