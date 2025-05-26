2025 Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Real Estate industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $28,99,184.8 million to the global real estate industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $38,43,538.7 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the 2024-29 period.
- Within the real estate industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $14,53,247.8 million in 2024. This was followed by India and Mexico with a value of $9,00,314.2 and $2,57,086.7 million, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the real estate industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $17,80,187.4 million in 2029, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $13,40,099.2 and $3,48,913.1 million, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five real estate industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five real estate industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key real estate industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five real estate industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the emerging five real estate industry by value in 2024?
- What will be the size of the emerging five real estate industry in 2029?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five real estate industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five real estate industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Real Estate
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Real Estate in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Real Estate in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Real Estate in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Real Estate in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Real Estate in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. Starlight Investments, Ltd.
13.2. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
13.3. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
13.4. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
13.5. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV
13.6. Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
13.7. Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV
13.8. Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC
13.9. Invitation Homes Inc
13.10. Grainger Plc
13.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
13.12. American Homes 4 Rent
13.13. Equity Residential
13.14. Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd
13.15. Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd
13.16. Equites Property Fund Ltd
13.17. Gafisa SA
13.18. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes
13.19. PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes
13.20. Dalian Wanda Group
13.21. China Vanke Co Ltd
13.22. Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.
13.23. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
13.24. Oberoi Realty Ltd
13.25. Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
13.26. Sobha Ltd
13.27. Vonovia SE
13.28. CapitaLand Group Pte Ltd
13.29. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd
13.30. Nexity SA
13.31. Icade SA
13.32. Gecina SA
13.33. Immobiliere Dassault
13.34. Deutsche Wohnen SE
13.35. LEG Immobilien SE
13.36. TAG Immobilien AG
13.37. Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA
13.38. Borgosesia SpA
13.39. Abitare In SpA
13.40. Gabetti Property Solutions S.p.A
13.41. Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd
13.42. Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp
13.43. Sekisui House Ltd
13.44. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd
13.45. Grocon Pty Ltd
13.46. Meriton Apartments Pty Ltd.
13.47. Mirvac Group
13.48. Lendlease Corp Ltd
13.49. Bever Holding NV
13.50. Wereldhave NV
13.51. Brack Capital Properties NV
13.52. Metrovacesa SA
13.53. Blackstone Capital Partners LP
13.54. Servihabitat XXI SAU
13.55. Neinor Homes SA
13.56. Sigma Capital Group Ltd
13.57. London and Quadrant Housing Trust
13.58. Quintain Ltd
