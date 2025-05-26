2025 Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide: 2020-2029 Top Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis, & Competitive Pressures

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Real Estate industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $28,99,184.8 million to the global real estate industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $38,43,538.7 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the 2024-29 period.

Within the real estate industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $14,53,247.8 million in 2024. This was followed by India and Mexico with a value of $9,00,314.2 and $2,57,086.7 million, respectively.

China is expected to lead the real estate industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $17,80,187.4 million in 2029, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $13,40,099.2 and $3,48,913.1 million, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five real estate industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five real estate industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key real estate industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five real estate industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the emerging five real estate industry by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the emerging five real estate industry in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five real estate industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the emerging five real estate industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Real Estate

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Real Estate in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Real Estate in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Real Estate in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Real Estate in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Real Estate in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

13.1. Starlight Investments, Ltd.

13.2. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

13.3. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

13.4. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

13.5. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV

13.6. Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

13.7. Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV

13.8. Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC

13.9. Invitation Homes Inc

13.10. Grainger Plc

13.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

13.12. American Homes 4 Rent

13.13. Equity Residential

13.14. Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

13.15. Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd

13.16. Equites Property Fund Ltd

13.17. Gafisa SA

13.18. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

13.19. PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

13.20. Dalian Wanda Group

13.21. China Vanke Co Ltd

13.22. Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.

13.23. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

13.24. Oberoi Realty Ltd

13.25. Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

13.26. Sobha Ltd

13.27. Vonovia SE

13.28. CapitaLand Group Pte Ltd

13.29. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd

13.30. Nexity SA

13.31. Icade SA

13.32. Gecina SA

13.33. Immobiliere Dassault

13.34. Deutsche Wohnen SE

13.35. LEG Immobilien SE

13.36. TAG Immobilien AG

13.37. Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA

13.38. Borgosesia SpA

13.39. Abitare In SpA

13.40. Gabetti Property Solutions S.p.A

13.41. Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd

13.42. Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp

13.43. Sekisui House Ltd

13.44. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd

13.45. Grocon Pty Ltd

13.46. Meriton Apartments Pty Ltd.

13.47. Mirvac Group

13.48. Lendlease Corp Ltd

13.49. Bever Holding NV

13.50. Wereldhave NV

13.51. Brack Capital Properties NV

13.52. Metrovacesa SA

13.53. Blackstone Capital Partners LP

13.54. Servihabitat XXI SAU

13.55. Neinor Homes SA

13.56. Sigma Capital Group Ltd

13.57. London and Quadrant Housing Trust

13.58. Quintain Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wreuc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.