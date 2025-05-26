First-Time Home Buyers in Florida: Ben Bryk of Ben Bryk Real Estate Shares Insights on State Assistance Programs in HelloNation Magazine

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When navigating the complexities of homeownership for the first time, many Florida residents are discovering that the right guidance and programs can significantly ease the transition. This is especially true for those benefiting from the Hometown Heroes Housing Program, a state initiative aimed at helping frontline workers and eligible first-time homebuyers secure their futures. In HelloNation Magazine , Ben Bryk of Ben Bryk Real Estate in Vero Beach, Florida, shares practical insights on how this program can turn the dream of homeownership into a reality for many who serve the state’s communities.

The Hometown Heroes Housing Program stands out for its structured support. By offering up to five percent of a loan amount — capped at $35,000 — as a zero-interest, non-amortizing second mortgage, the program removes significant financial hurdles. These funds can be used for down payments and closing costs, and repayment is deferred until the property is sold, refinanced, or transferred. Bryk emphasizes the impact of this deferred model in giving first-time buyers breathing room during one of life’s largest investments.

The eligibility criteria are designed to prioritize both need and service. Applicants must be first-time buyers — defined as those who have not owned a home in the past three years — and must work full-time for a Florida-based employer. Veterans are notably exempt from both these requirements. The program also targets income thresholds by county, up to 150 percent of the area median income. It covers a wide range of essential service roles including law enforcement, education, healthcare, emergency response, and active military.

Additional qualifications include a minimum credit score of 640 and completion of a HUD-approved homebuyer education course. Ben Bryk notes the flexibility of the program in accommodating various standard loan products such as FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional financing, making it a highly accessible path to homeownership.

Florida’s frontline workers and service professionals now have a clearer route toward stable housing thanks to initiatives like the Hometown Heroes Housing Program. Ben Bryk of Ben Bryk Real Estate provides a closer look at this opportunity in Florida’s Hometown Heroes: Help for First-Time Homebuyers in HelloNation Magazine.

