XRP News Today: Price Fluctuates Ahead of Court Deadline, Bitcoin and Dogecoin Prices Stable

SEC v. Ripple: Focus turns to closed-door meeting as court deadline looms

XRP prices fell as the SEC-Ripple impasse intensified, with investors keeping a close eye on key SEC meetings this week. The SEC’s silence on the matter after it failed to agree on a settlement to modify Judge Analisa Torres’ final ruling added to market uncertainty.

On May 15, Judge Torres denied the SEC’s request for an indicative ruling that would have lifted the ban on selling XRP to institutional investors and reduced a $125 million fine. Since then, XRP prices have plunged from a high of $2.6507 before the court ruling to $2.2659 on May 25. The ongoing pullback reflects growing investor concerns about the legal impasse.

Investor focus now turns to the SEC’s closed-door meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 29. The meeting may determine the quorum required to restart settlement negotiations. Earlier, Judge Torres pointed out that the SEC had made procedural errors and failed to convincingly prove that the proposed terms were in the public and institutional interests.

What Happens if There’s No Settlement?

If no progress is made, the court may pressure the SEC to resume its appeal, a default step. Alternatively, the court could grant an extension if both parties show good faith efforts to resolve the case.

The US Court of Appeals could also dismiss the SEC’s appeal on procedural grounds, though this remains highly unlikely. Absent a settlement, Ripple may proceed with its cross-appeal, adding further complexity to the legal landscape.

With the clock ticking, these potential legal scenarios expose XRP to increased near-term price volatility. A second request for an indicative ruling and the court’s response could be the next major catalyst for XRP.

XRP Price Outlook: Legal Risks in Focus

XRP advanced 0.57%, following Saturday’s 1.44% gain, closing at $2.3426. The token underperformed the broader market, which rose 0.95%, taking the total crypto market cap to $3.37 trillion.

XRP’s near-term outlook depends on court filings, court rulings, and updates related to XRP-spot ETFs.

Technical support sits at $2.26. A break above the May 12 high of $2.6553 could signal a move toward $3.00, with the potential to reach the record high of $3.5505.

Bitcoin Gets Tariff Relief

While XRP faces legal turbulence, Bitcoin’s (BTC) momentum is influenced by trade developments. On Sunday, May 25, President Trump announced a delay to the 50% tariff on EU goods, stating:

“I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension – July 9, 2025 – It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly.”

BTC surged 1.65% within an hour of the announcement, climbing from $107,419 to $109,315 before easing back. Sunday’s price action reflected BTC’s sensitivity to geopolitical events and their implications for inflation and Fed policy.

State-Level Momentum Behind the Bitcoin Act

While trade news drives short-term moves, US crypto legislation may influence BTC’s longer-term supply-demand dynamics. Senator Cynthia Lummis reintroduced the Bitcoin Act in 2025. The bill proposes the US government purchase one million BTC over five years, with a mandatory 20-year holding period.

Optimism about Congress passing the bill has contributed to BTC’s recent gains. State-level support is growing. Texas lawmakers recently approved a crypto strategic reserve bill, now awaiting Governor Gregg Abbott’s signature. Arizona and New Hampshire were the first to approve Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bills and several other states have proposed similar legislation.

BTC Price Outlook: Legislation and ETF Trends

BTC climbed 1.15% on May 25, extending Saturday’s 0.46% gain to close at $109,096. The near-term outlook depends on legislative developments, trade headlines, macroeconomic indicators, and ETF inflows.

Potential scenarios:

Bearish Scenario: Renewed trade tensions, legislation setbacks, US recession fears, and ETF outflows could drag BTC below $100,000.

Bullish Scenario: Easing trade frictions, positive economic data, Bitcoin Act progress, and ETF inflows could drive BTC above the record high of $112,912 to target $115,000.

What to Watch

Investors should monitor legal updates in the Ripple case, crypto legislation from Washington, and key US economic indicators. These factors will likely influence market sentiment and determine whether XRP and BTC can retest recent highs.

