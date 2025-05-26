Instant Coffee Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Industry Value Chain Analysis, Raw Materials Suppliers Trends, Manufacturing and Technology Forecasts

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Coffee Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Packaging (Sachets, Jars, and Pouches), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Instant Coffee Market was valued at USD 80.20 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 110.28 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.40%

The market is expected to grow owing to factors such as its ease of making, lifestyle changes, high adoption of coffee culture among millennials and Gen Z, and coffee being a rich source of antioxidants attracting health-conscious consumers. Additionally, companies are introducing new flavors to enhance the appeal of instant coffee, which, thus, is expected to augment the instant coffee market growth during the forecast period.







The increased adoption of foreign cultures is another significant factor in the increased popularity of instant coffee. The rise in migration for various reasons, such as career opportunities and travel enthusiasts, has introduced instant coffee among consumers and fueled the adoption of instant coffee. For instance, according to the Migration Policy Institute article published in March 2024, the growth of immigrants in the U.S. accounted for 65% between 2021 and 2022. Such instances are fueling the adoption of instant coffee and boosting the market growth.



The rise in health-conscious consumers and higher migration to foreign countries has stimulated product innovation. Various flavors of coffee are available in the market, such as vanilla instant coffee, hazelnut instant coffee, and Irish instant coffee, to name a few. Companies are innovating various coffee flavors to increase the appeal of instant coffee. For instance, Sleepy Owl Coffee launched premium instant coffee in 3 variants in January 2022. Such continued product innovations are expected to grow the instant coffee market during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $80.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Instant Coffee Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Suppliers Trends

Manufacturing and Technology Trends

Sales/ Retail Channel Analysis

Profit Margin Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Companies Featured

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Bevzilla

Sleepy Owl Coffee

The Good Life Company (TGL Co.)

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Rage Coffee

Louis Dreyfus Company

Little's Coffee Ltd

Tim Hortons

Global Instant Coffee Market Report: Segmentation



Packaging Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Sachets

Jars

Pouches

Nature Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Conventional

Organic

Distribution Channel Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

B2C

B2B

Regional Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

