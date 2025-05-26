Instant Coffee Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Industry Value Chain Analysis, Raw Materials Suppliers Trends, Manufacturing and Technology Forecasts

The user-friendly method of preparing coffee using instant coffee contributes to its popularity. Instant coffee gained attention during the Second World War due to its easy preparation and instant boost of energy for the soldiers. Instant coffee offers convenience for busy consumers seeking a dose of energy in their routines. Additionally, due to its antioxidant properties, it is a preferred choice by health-conscious consumers. Coffee, because it is instant, can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere, which appeals to consumers who enjoy outdoor activities such as traveling, hiking, or camping. Due to its easy preparation, instant coffee adoption is increasing, thus helping the market growth.

 

The "Instant Coffee Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Packaging (Sachets, Jars, and Pouches), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Instant Coffee Market was valued at USD 80.20 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 110.28 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.40%

The market is expected to grow owing to factors such as its ease of making, lifestyle changes, high adoption of coffee culture among millennials and Gen Z, and coffee being a rich source of antioxidants attracting health-conscious consumers. Additionally, companies are introducing new flavors to enhance the appeal of instant coffee, which, thus, is expected to augment the instant coffee market growth during the forecast period.



The increased adoption of foreign cultures is another significant factor in the increased popularity of instant coffee. The rise in migration for various reasons, such as career opportunities and travel enthusiasts, has introduced instant coffee among consumers and fueled the adoption of instant coffee. For instance, according to the Migration Policy Institute article published in March 2024, the growth of immigrants in the U.S. accounted for 65% between 2021 and 2022. Such instances are fueling the adoption of instant coffee and boosting the market growth.

The rise in health-conscious consumers and higher migration to foreign countries has stimulated product innovation. Various flavors of coffee are available in the market, such as vanilla instant coffee, hazelnut instant coffee, and Irish instant coffee, to name a few. Companies are innovating various coffee flavors to increase the appeal of instant coffee. For instance, Sleepy Owl Coffee launched premium instant coffee in 3 variants in January 2022. Such continued product innovations are expected to grow the instant coffee market during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages110
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$80.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$110.28 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Instant Coffee Market Variables, Trends & Scope

  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Industry Value Chain Analysis
  • Raw Materials Suppliers Trends
  • Manufacturing and Technology Trends
  • Sales/ Retail Channel Analysis
  • Profit Margin Analysis
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Driver Analysis
  • Market Restraint Analysis
  • Market Opportunities
  • Market Challenges
  • Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Entry Strategies

Companies Featured

  • Nestle S.A.
  • Starbucks Coffee Company
  • Bevzilla
  • Sleepy Owl Coffee
  • The Good Life Company (TGL Co.)
  • Tata Consumer Products Limited
  • Rage Coffee
  • Louis Dreyfus Company
  • Little's Coffee Ltd
  • Tim Hortons

Global Instant Coffee Market Report: Segmentation

Packaging Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • Sachets
  • Jars
  • Pouches

Nature Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • Conventional
  • Organic

Distribution Channel Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • B2C
  • B2B

Regional Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

