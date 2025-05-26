Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Welding Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Focus on Infra & Construction, Oil & Gas, Shipbuilding & Offshore Growth Forecasts

Discover insights into the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Welding Market, projected to reach USD 673.5 Million by 2030 at a 6.30% CAGR. Fueled by economic diversification and industrial demand, advancements like automated and digital welding technologies are pivotal. Explore growth trends, competitive landscapes, and strategic innovations shaping the future.

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Welding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Equipment, Consumables), End Use (Infra & Construction, Oil & Gas, Shipbuilding & Offshore), Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Welding Market, initially valued at USD 470.1 Million in 2024, is forecasted to reach USD 673.5 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.30%.

This growth is fueled by the strategic pivot towards economic diversification, bolstered by a surge in energy demands, infrastructure projects, and industrial sectors. Investments in smart cities, renewable energy, and automation are set to accelerate the adoption of advanced welding technologies.

Technological advancements in welding are reshaping the industry, driven by the need for efficiency, precision, and sustainability across sectors like construction, shipbuilding, oil & gas, and energy. Cutting-edge innovations, including automated welding systems and superior materials, have transformed traditional practices, increasing production rates while enhancing precision. The integration of IoT and AI in welding processes further refines monitoring and control, substantially reducing waste and energy consumption.

The burgeoning demand for welding equipment and consumables in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is intertwined with their expanding oil & gas sector. This growth reflects the intensive development of oil infrastructures such as pipelines, refineries, storage, and offshore platforms. Heightened activities necessitate increased welding projects for construction, maintenance, and repair, especially in welding consumables like electrodes, wires, and gases.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia emerged as the world's third-largest crude oil and condensate producer, affirmed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, maintaining its lead in global oil exports and central role in OPEC. Accounting for roughly 40% of the Middle East's oil consumption, Saudi Arabia's vast reserves, including the colossal Ghawar and Safaniya fields, fortify ongoing growth. The consistent expansion of the oil & gas infrastructure perpetuates the demand for advanced welding solutions.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Welding Market Report Highlights

  • Consumables dominated the market in 2024, driven by the increased complexity of applications and the demand for specialized materials.
  • The oil & gas segment was the leading market contributor in 2024, pivotal for supplying energy and essential gases for welding.
  • Saudi Arabia spearheaded market growth in 2024, with pipeline development propelled by increasing oil & gas conveyance needs, necessitating enduring welding solutions.
  • In January 2024, Lincoln Electric Company unveiled its Mechanized Pipeliner AutoShield, engineered for seamless fill and cap welding without shielding gas. This innovation enhances contractor efficiency, propelling the industry towards automation with consistent, high-quality welds.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$470.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$673.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.3%
Regions CoveredQatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates


Companies Featured

  • The Lincoln Electric Company
  • Fronius International GmbH
  • ESAB
  • Kemppi Oy
  • Ador Welding Limited

