News Release: Ottawa Community Housing Launches First-Ever Volunteer Engagement Impact Report

Ottawa, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 26, 2025 – Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) has released its inaugural Volunteer Impact Report, celebrating an estimated $428,249 in community value generated through volunteer projects in 2024. The report outlines the contributions of Corporate Volunteers, staff and tenants. As well as the far-reaching impacts volunteers have on OCH communities.

Corporate Volunteers Fuel Local Impact

More than 40 corporate groups contributed their time and resources in 2024, often as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. Their work supported community initiatives - from constructing garden beds and beautifying outdoor spaces to supporting food programs and wellness events, helping reduce social isolation, promote connection, and enhance shared spaces across the city. “Everyone deserves to feel proud of where they live,” said a volunteer from Export Development Canada who helped plant 60 trees in Overbrook. “It’s a true privilege to contribute to that.”

Tenants at the heart of Community Building

Supported through OCH’s Community Development team, tenant volunteers continue to make an incredible difference in their neighbourhoods. In 2024, tenant-led efforts supported more than 2,000 events across 77 communities.

Twenty-seven tenant leaders helped coordinate and support impactful corporate volunteer projects, demonstrating the power of community collaboration.

Supporting Community Through Team Engagement

OCH staff play a key role in supporting volunteer initiatives – helping to coordinate logistics, strengthen relationships with partners, and ensure that projects align with tenant priorities. In 2024, OCH staff supported a record 25 community-building projects through OCH’s Employee Engagement Program, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and OCH’s values of Collaboration, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

As the 2025 season gets underway, OCH is looking to expand its network of volunteer partners to support even more tenant-focused initiatives. Organizations interested in getting involved are encouraged to connect with OCH to explore upcoming opportunities.

Quotes:

“The Volunteer Engagement Program was established to foster pride in our communities. As we drive innovation and growth within the program, we are thrilled to see a multitude of generous community groups stepping forward to participate. The impact of these projects generates a powerful ripple effect throughout the Corporation. Thank you to the 10,000 volunteers who have given their time to OCH and continue to give each year.”

Stéphane Giguère, Chief Executive Officer, OCH

“The Volunteer Engagement Program is fundamentally about making meaningful connections that change lives. Through its diverse initiatives, we pursue one clear goal: to create a significant impact. From small acts of kindness to substantial building projects, volunteerism embodies the fusion of compassion and action.”

Mehdi Louzouaz, Manager, Volunteer Engagement, OCH

-30-

About Ottawa Community Housing

Ottawa Community Housing offers approximately 15,550 homes to about 33,000 tenants, including seniors, families, individuals, and people with disabilities. These homes are located in various communities throughout Ottawa and house a diverse population with different languages, cultures, and ethnicities. OCH is Ottawa’s primary community housing provider, managing two-thirds of the city’s housing portfolio and ranking as the second largest in Ontario. In 2025, OCH earned recognition for the eighth consecutive year as one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers.

www.och-lco.ca | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Bluesky

By the numbers from 2011 to 2024:

The OCH Volunteer Engagement Program was established in 2011.

125 painting projects – brightening shared spaces.

77 landscaping makeovers – revitalizing green areas.

92 outdoor amenities built, including benches, sheds, and garden beds

48 special partner-led initiatives bringing diverse skills to communities

Resources:

Attachment