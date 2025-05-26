FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 19 May to 23 May 2025

Nanterre, 26 May 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 19 to 23 May 2025

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

FORVIA announces the completion of its share buyback program launched on April 23, 2025

300,000 shares have been bought back for a total of 2,245,800 euros, to cover its obligations under performance share plans or any other long-term incentive plans set up for the benefit of FORVIA Group employees and corporate officers.

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 19/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.04 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 20/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.16 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 21/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.19 XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment