FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 19 May to 23 May 2025

Nanterre, 26 May 2025
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 19 to 23 May 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
FORVIA announces the completion of its share buyback program launched on April 23, 2025
300,000 shares have been bought back for a total of 2,245,800 euros, to cover its obligations under performance share plans or any other long-term incentive plans set up for the benefit of FORVIA Group employees and corporate officers.
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|19/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.04
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|20/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.16
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|21/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.19
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
Attachment