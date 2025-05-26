Withdrawal of Put Option Resolution and Cancellation of EGM

TORONTO, Canada, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) refers to:

the announcement dated 5 May 2025 in relation to an Extraordinary General Meeting ( EGM ) to be held on 4 June 2025;

) to be held on 4 June 2025; the announcement dated 19 May 2025 in relation to the entry into a Bid Implementation Agreement ( BIA ) Bastion Mining Pte Ltd ( Bastion ) in respect of a recommended off-market takeover offer; and

) Bastion Mining Pte Ltd ( ) in respect of a recommended off-market takeover offer; and the announcement earlier today in respect of the completion of the A$17.2 million placement to Bastion.



In accordance with the BIA, the Company announces the withdrawal of Resolution 1 (the “Put Option Resolution”) from the agenda of the EGM. Further, as Resolution 1 was the sole resolution to be considered at the EGM and there is no longer any business to be conducted at the EGM, the Board has resolved, and notice is hereby given by the Company to shareholders, that the EGM scheduled for 4 June 2025 is cancelled.

Shareholders are not required to take any action in relation to the EGM.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project together with our 50-50 JV partner Zijin Mining Group.

For further information on Xanadu, please visit: www.xanadumines.com or contact:

Colin Moorhead

Executive Chairman & Managing Director

E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com

P: +61 2 8280 7497 Spencer Cole

Chief Financial & Development Officer

E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com

