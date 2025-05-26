ASM share buyback update May 19 – 23, 2025

May 26, 2025

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
May 19, 2025 6,036 € 475.75 € 2,871,620
May 20, 2025 6,197 € 476.27 € 2,951,441
May 21, 2025 2,690 € 480.57 € 1,292,736
May 22, 2025 2,689 € 479.98 € 1,290,660
May 23, 2025 6,142 € 470.38 € 2,889,089
Total 23,754 € 475.52 € 11,295,546

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 18.2% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

