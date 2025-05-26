Nanterre, May 26th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 19th to May 23rd, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 19th to May 23rd, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 19/05/2025 FR0000125486 42 598 127,1307 XPAR VINCI 19/05/2025 FR0000125486 28 570 127,1482 CEUX VINCI 19/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 332 127,1737 TQEX VINCI 19/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 500 127,1812 AQEU VINCI 20/05/2025 FR0000125486 11 354 127,9545 XPAR VINCI 20/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 542 127,9492 CEUX VINCI 20/05/2025 FR0000125486 797 127,9683 TQEX VINCI 20/05/2025 FR0000125486 791 127,9830 AQEU VINCI 21/05/2025 FR0000125486 32 000 128,8063 XPAR VINCI 21/05/2025 FR0000125486 20 000 128,8539 CEUX VINCI 21/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 000 128,8841 TQEX VINCI 21/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 000 128,8673 AQEU VINCI 22/05/2025 FR0000125486 37 000 128,8323 XPAR VINCI 22/05/2025 FR0000125486 25 000 128,8541 CEUX VINCI 22/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 000 128,8963 TQEX VINCI 22/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 000 128,8748 AQEU VINCI 23/05/2025 FR0000125486 51 234 128,4709 XPAR VINCI 23/05/2025 FR0000125486 26 361 128,4798 CEUX VINCI 23/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 317 128,4736 TQEX VINCI 23/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 130 128,4473 AQEU TOTAL 311 526 128,2583

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

