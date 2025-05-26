Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 19th to May 23rd, 2025

Nanterre, May 26th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 19th to May 23rd, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 19th to May 23rd, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI19/05/2025FR000012548642 598127,1307XPAR
VINCI19/05/2025FR000012548628 570127,1482CEUX
VINCI19/05/2025FR00001254864 332127,1737TQEX
VINCI19/05/2025FR00001254864 500127,1812AQEU
VINCI20/05/2025FR000012548611 354127,9545XPAR
VINCI20/05/2025FR00001254862 542127,9492CEUX
VINCI20/05/2025FR0000125486797127,9683TQEX
VINCI20/05/2025FR0000125486791127,9830AQEU
VINCI21/05/2025FR000012548632 000128,8063XPAR
VINCI21/05/2025FR000012548620 000128,8539CEUX
VINCI21/05/2025FR00001254864 000128,8841TQEX
VINCI21/05/2025FR00001254864 000128,8673AQEU
VINCI22/05/2025FR000012548637 000128,8323XPAR
VINCI22/05/2025FR000012548625 000128,8541CEUX
VINCI22/05/2025FR00001254864 000128,8963TQEX
VINCI22/05/2025FR00001254864 000128,8748AQEU
VINCI23/05/2025FR000012548651 234128,4709XPAR
VINCI23/05/2025FR000012548626 361128,4798CEUX
VINCI23/05/2025FR00001254864 317128,4736TQEX
VINCI23/05/2025FR00001254864 130128,4473AQEU
  TOTAL311 526128,2583 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

