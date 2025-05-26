Say goodbye to invalid computing power! BSTR Miner dynamic chain adaptation system is online, switching to the optimal mining protocol in real time

London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BSTR Miner, the world's leading compliant cloud mining platform, officially released a revolutionary technology upgrade-"Dynamic Chain Adaptation System" (Dynamic Chain Adaptation System, DCAS), which automatically switches to the optimal mining protocol through real-time analysis of blockchain network status and market fluctuations, completely solves the problem of computing power waste, and brings mining efficiency to a new level in the industry.

Technical breakthrough: How does the dynamic chain adaptation system reshape mining efficiency?

The DCAS system integrates multi-chain data interfaces and machine learning algorithms to monitor the network difficulty, transaction fees and energy costs of more than 30 crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in real time. For example, when the Bitcoin network is congested and the handling fee soars, the system will automatically switch to high-yield chains such as Litecoin or Dogecoin to ensure that the user's computing power is always adapted to the most economical mining scenario. In addition, the system is deeply integrated with the on-chain audit function of the Arcium protocol. Users can verify the computing power allocation and income data in real time through the platform dashboard to prevent "black box operations".

BSTR Miner CEO said: "The launch of DCAS marks the transition of cloud mining from "passive hosting" to the era of "intelligent optimization". Our goal is to maximize the return of every $1 of computing power investment."

Limited-time event: New users enjoy "miner lunch" and short-term contract bonuses

To celebrate the technology upgrade, BSTR Miner simultaneously launched two major events:

"Miner lunch" registration benefits: From now on, new users can get $10 in start-up funds until they complete registration and KYC certification, and can receive rewards by signing in every day to accelerate the accumulation of income.

New short-term contracts are launched: a new $500/5-day high-liquidity contract with a daily rental return rate of 1.35%. After the contract expires, you can get a fixed income of $500+$33.75, which is suitable for users of fast arbitrage strategies.

Contract Price Contract Period Fixed Income Daily rate of return $100 2 days $107 3.50% $500 5 days $533.75 1.35% $3,000 20 days $3,846 1.41% $5,000 30 days $7,250 1.50%

(For more contracts, please visit the BSTR Miner contract page)

User testimony: From "ineffective loss" to "double income"

Michael R., a user from Texas, USA, shared: "In the past, I lost 15% of my income due to improper allocation of computing power, but after the DCAS system was launched, my monthly income increased by 60%." Similar cases have become the norm among the platform's 8.8 million users.

Compliance and transparency: Why does BSTR Miner continue to lead the industry?

Double regulatory guarantee: Holding US MSB and UK FCA licenses, all mining pool data is uploaded to the chain in real time.

Clean energy mining: By dynamically adjusting the deployment area of ​​mining machines, giving priority to wind power and solar energy, users' hidden costs are reduced by 18%.

Social fission reward upgrade: Invite friends to enjoy 4.5% team income share, with no upper limit.

Take action now to seize the efficient computing power window!

Visit the BSTR Miner official website to register, activate the $10 start-up capital, or download the APP to participate in the "Miner Lunch" limited-time event.

