TRIBE DEX Brings Real DeFi Utility to Life with TMX TGE: Only 485 ETH Available After $871K Raised

Dubai - UAE , May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TRIBE DEX Launches Limited TMX TGE Round on Arbitrum: Just 485 ETH Open for Public Allocation After $871K Raised Privately



May 2025 – Arbitrum, Ethereum L2 — In a bold move redefining decentralized finance, TRIBE DEX, a next-generation perpetuals trading platform built on Ethereum Layer 2 networks (Arbitrum & Optimism), has officially launched its highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) for the TMX token — with a strictly capped allocation of just 485 ETH available for public participants.



Following a $871,000 private sale completion, this limited TGE round underscores growing institutional and community demand for high-performance, non-custodial DeFi trading solutions. The event is now live at https://tge.tribe-dex.com, offering early supporters an opportunity to acquire TMX at discounted pre-listing prices ahead of its upcoming Weex listing and a Top 10 CEX launch announcement.

“We designed TRIBE DEX to lead the future of derivatives trading on Ethereum L2 — where speed, privacy, and profit converge. TMX is the heartbeat of our ecosystem, and this TGE is our first step toward building a truly autonomous trading infrastructure,” said the TRIBE DEX founding team.

What Sets TRIBE DEX Apart?



Next-Gen Trading, Fully Decentralized



Perpetual Futures with up to 30x Leverage



CEX-grade interface with multi-account and risk management tools



Built-in DCA/Grid bots, auto-trading & copy trading







TMX Tokenomics: Engineered for Long-Term Growth



Staking APYs up to 500%



Buyback & Burn model to sustainably reduce supply



Governance utility granting real influence to token holders



High-Yield Liquidity Pools (TLP)



200–500% APY via fees + TMX incentives



TLP tokens can be used as trading collateral



Impermanent loss protection



DeFi Meets Real Life: The TRIBE Debit Card



TRIBE DEX bridges DeFi and daily life with a crypto debit card, enabling users on Arbitrum and Optimism to spend digital assets seamlessly in real-world purchases.



Exclusivity Breeds Value



With only 485 ETH available in the public TGE, TRIBE DEX is maintaining scarcity by design, reflecting its commitment to sustainable value and long-term price appreciation. This tightly limited round signals strong confidence from early investors and aligns with the project’s measured, utility-first token release strategy.



TGE NOW LIVE: https://tge.tribe-dex.com



Project Info: https://landing.tribe-dex.com



Join the Community: https://t.me/+XcQOVrCMeEBlZWI8



Follow the Pulse: https://x.com/TMXTribe



Positioned for Impact in the DeFi Economy



As traditional finance adapts to decentralized models, TRIBE DEX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of innovation, scalability, and community alignment. With automation-first infrastructure and frictionless user onboarding, the platform invites traders to experience true financial independence — without limits, without KYC, and without compromise.



This launch marks the start of a broader strategy to onboard power users, institutions, and DeFi natives into a profitable, privacy-first trading ecosystem.



You can secure your TMX before allocation closes: Only 485 ETH is available.



Access the TGE now at: https://tge.tribe-dex.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



