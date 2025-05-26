London, UK, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a milestone that marks its growing dominance in the crypto mining space, DN Miner has announced a record-breaking month in new user acquisition, citing a wave of users switching from competitor platforms due to frustrating interfaces, complex onboarding, and lack of innovation.

With its AI-powered mining engine, beginner-friendly platform, and daily crypto payouts, DN Miner has quickly emerged as the cloud mining platform of choice for retail users seeking simplicity, performance, and transparency.

"This month was our highest influx of new users to date," said Erin Stevens, Executive Director at DN Miner. "What we’re seeing is clear: people are tired of outdated platforms that make crypto mining feel complicated. DN Miner makes it easy to mine, earn, and grow — from day one."

User Experience at the Core of DN Miner’s Growth

While many cloud mining platforms still require complex wallet integrations, manual settings, and clunky dashboards, DN Miner has intentionally designed its system to offer a streamlined, modern, and intuitive experience.

New users can register in minutes, fund their mining contract with Bitcoin or XRP, and begin earning daily returns without needing technical knowledge or hardware. The dashboard offers real-time performance stats, payout tracking, and contract management — all in one clean interface.

"It’s one thing to offer a mining service," Stevens added. "It’s another to make that service effortless to use. That’s where DN Miner excels — and why people are switching."

Why Users Are Leaving Competitor Platforms

Recent market feedback has revealed a growing frustration among users of legacy cloud mining platforms. Common complaints include:

Confusing user interfaces





Slow or inconsistent payouts





Poor customer support





Lack of transparency in contract performance





No mobile optimization





In contrast, DN Miner’s platform offers:

Daily automated crypto payouts





AI-optimized mining for higher efficiency





Mobile-friendly interface





24/7 customer support





Automated security monitoring and multi-sig wallet protection





New users have cited DN Miner’s simplicity and trustworthiness as the main reasons they made the switch — especially during a time when the broader crypto ecosystem is demanding more usability and reliability.

Record Month, Real Results

According to internal data, DN Miner saw a 36% increase in new registrations month-over-month, with a notable percentage of users identifying as former customers of at least three competing mining platforms.

Key performance metrics for the month include:

Record-high daily active users (DAUs)





Increased average mining contract size





Lower customer churn





Faster onboarding times





DN Miner attributes this surge not just to user dissatisfaction elsewhere, but also to its ongoing commitment to simplifying passive income in crypto through mining.

Referral Growth and Word-of-Mouth Momentum

Fueling the platform’s growth is also its referral program, which rewards current users for inviting new members. Many current DN Miner users have taken to social media and forums to praise the platform’s ease of use, daily returns, and responsive support.

This organic word-of-mouth has become a driving force behind DN Miner’s rapid expansion.

"We didn’t just build DN Miner to be efficient — we built it to be delightful," said Stevens. "And when people experience that, they naturally want to tell others. That’s exactly what’s happening."

What Makes DN Miner Different?

Aside from its superior user experience, DN Miner continues to invest in:

State-of-the-art ASIC mining hardware





Advanced liquid cooling systems for lower energy consumption





for lower energy consumption AI-powered contract optimization tools





$100 new user bonus to help users get started





The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:





Those interested in learning more can visit https://dnminer.com to browse the available plans.





Every layer of the platform is designed with long-term sustainability, simplicity, and yield generation in mind.

And with daily profit distribution and clear reporting, users know exactly what they’re earning and how their contracts are performing.

What’s Next for DN Miner

Following this record month, DN Miner plans to expand its mining support beyond Bitcoin and XRP — giving users even more flexibility in how they fund contracts and grow their crypto portfolios.

As Stevens noted: "This is only the beginning. With more users joining every day, we’re more motivated than ever to keep innovating, improving, and expanding the DN Miner ecosystem."

About DN Miner

DN Miner is a next-generation cloud mining platform that empowers investors to earn daily crypto income through seamless, AI-powered mining contracts. With no technical experience or hardware required, users can start earning passive crypto returns by simply funding their contract with BTC or XRP. Backed by cutting-edge mining infrastructure, industry-leading security, and unmatched ease of use, DN Miner is redefining what cloud mining looks like in 2025.

Company name: DNMiner

Company email: info@dnminer.com

Company website: https://dnminer.com



