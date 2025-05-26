Breath of Abundance Author Tricia Dimon Releases Transformational Book Inspiring Personal Growth and Possibility

Hamilton, Georgia, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricia Dimon, a longtime LaGrange business owner and founder of Breath of Abundance, has officially released her debut book, What If... Everything Is Possible (It Is)—an empowering collection of insights and practices designed to help readers reconnect with their innate potential and rediscover what is possible in their lives.



The book invites readers to look inward, listen deeply, and follow what Dimon refers to as the quiet breadcrumbs of personal guidance. Drawing on years of personal transformation, entrepreneurial experience, and spiritual awakening, Dimon shares an authentic and deeply personal journey intended to inspire others to recognize the light within themselves.

“I wrote this book to remind people of what’s already within them,” said Dimon. “It’s not about adding more to your life, it’s about remembering your own light and living fully from that space.”

The release of the book marks a new chapter in Dimon’s life after stepping away from a successful 30-year career as the founder of a LaGrange-based showroom and trade business. Despite the achievements of her previous business life, Dimon felt a deeper calling—one that gradually revealed itself through a series of personal awakenings, spiritual downloads, and breathwork experiences that shaped her new mission.



What sets Dimon’s book apart is not only its content but the way it came into being. She describes the writing process as a collaboration with something greater than herself, receiving daily insights through intentional breath and allowing the download to come through. “Much of what came through was messages I didn’t even fully understand at the time. I’d sit, breathe, and the words would arrive. Later, when I read them back, I’d be in awe of the depth of what had been written,” she explained.

The book, now available on Amazon, offers readers a unique structure. It is not only meant to be read linearly but explored intuitively—flipped open to any page for a daily message or insight. A companion workbook and journal, What If… You Went Deeper (You can) is also launching alongside the book, intended to support deeper reflection and group exploration.

Dimon recently spoke at an event in Palm Desert, California, where she guided businesswomen through a full breathwork session and inspired them with the central question she now lives by: “What if everything is possible?” The experience was transformative for many, reinforcing the impact of both her teachings and the practical power of breathwork.

Next, Dimon will bring the message to the world’s largest HR event—the SHRM Conference in San Diego—where she and her partner, Debbie, will introduce breathwork as a corporate wellness solution. Their presence at SHRM underscores Dimon’s vision of bridging spiritual and emotional well-being with professional environments.

“Workplaces are finally waking up to the idea that people don’t have to leave parts of themselves at the door,” Dimon said. “When people are invited to bring their whole selves into work—to breathe, to reflect, to feel—they become more alive. That benefits them and the organizations they’re part of.”

The Breath of Abundance booth at SHRM will offer information about corporate breathwork trainings and include copies of Dimon’s book and workbook. Tricia and Debbie will be available to answer questions and help companies envision how breathwork can be integrated into their employee wellness programs.

The SHRM appearance is only the beginning. Dimon’s long-term vision includes leading transformational retreats, publishing additional volumes of daily downloads, and continuing to support individuals and organizations alike in reconnecting with joy, clarity, and purpose.

“This is not about me,” Dimon emphasized. “It’s about helping people remember who they are—what they’re capable of—and giving them tools to access that every single day. Breath is our birthright. It’s the one thing we’ve had since the beginning and the last thing we’ll do before we leave this life. It’s time we start using it with intention.”

