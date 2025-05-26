Syntax Strategic Leads Brand Transformation for KTS Properties

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTS Properties, a boutique, female-led real estate development firm in Ottawa, has officially launched its new brand identity – an elegant, community-rooted refresh that was developed in collaboration with its agency of record, Syntax Strategic (Syntax).





The rebranding initiative, now live across KTS’s platforms and properties, introduces a new visual identity, refined messaging and a modern digital presence. From logo design to narrative strategy, the work reflects KTS’s unique approach: building high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes with a deep commitment to community and craftsmanship.

“KTS is redefining what modern rental living can look like: curated, connected and deeply intentional,” said Jennifer Stewart, President and CEO of Syntax. “This new brand captures their vision and values with clarity, warmth and strength.”

KTS Properties is known for delivering carefully crafted residential and mixed-use spaces across Ottawa, including signature projects like Jade and The Clemow. With a model that limits the firm to no more than two projects per year, the KTS team focuses on quality over quantity, embedding personal attention, lifestyle-driven design and long-term value into every unit they build and manage.

Syntax worked closely with KTS to articulate that distinct philosophy in every element of the rebrand, from a sophisticated new logo inspired by one of history’s first female architects to a tagline that communicates KTS’s forward-thinking mission: Inspired spaces for modern living.

The collaboration strengthens Syntax’s growing portfolio of work with female-led organizations and innovators in real estate, community development and lifestyle brands.

For more information or to view the new brand, visit ktsproperties.ca.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e5bc9e8-dd95-420a-99f3-e631133c13b7