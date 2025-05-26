XRP News: Buy $XDX Token On XRP Before XenDex Presale Ends in 2 Days As Analysts Predict Huge Pump Upon Listing On Exchanges

SYDNEY, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just 2 days remaining before the XenDex presale ends, investors are running out of time to secure $XDX tokens at presale pricing. The urgency is amplified as Ripple moves to acquire Circle, the issuer of USDC, and Volatility Shares launches the XRPI Futures ETF, marking a monumental shift in institutional confidence toward XRP. As the broader XRP ecosystem rides this bullish wave, XenDex is emerging as the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) project on XRPL, and analysts are predicting a major price surge upon listing.

Buy $XDX Before Listing On Binance





Those who wait risk missing out on early profits and exclusive platform access, especially as top crypto analysts have confirmed that $XDX token price will surge upon listing on various top exchanges.

What is XenDex on XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built entirely on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The platform is designed to bring advanced DeFi functionalities to the XRP ecosystem in one beginner-friendly, high-performance application. With ultra-low fees and fast settlement times powered by XRPL, XenDex aims to become the backbone of decentralized finance on Ripple’s blockchain.

Features And Problems XenDex Aims To Solve on XRP Ledger

Purchase $XDX At A low Price & Earn Rewards

While XRP is well-known for its speed, security, and scalability, it has historically lacked core DeFi infrastructure. XenDex fills this void by introducing:

AI Copy Trading – Automatically mirror trades of top-performing wallets

– Automatically mirror trades of top-performing wallets Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries

– Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP tokens across Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and more

– Swap XRP tokens across Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and more DAO Governance – Allow the community to shape the future of XenDex through $XDX voting

These tools bring full DeFi capabilities to XRPL for the first time.

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

$XDX is the native utility token that powers XenDex. Holding it gives users:

Voting rights for key platform decisions

Staking and yield farming rewards

Discounted platform fees on trades, lending, and borrowing

Early access to exclusive tools, features, airdrops, and future rollouts

Early buyers also stand to benefit from potential price appreciation once the token lists on top exchanges.

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After the presale, $XDX will be listed on major global exchanges, including:

Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

MagneticX

FirstLedger

These listings will provide $XDX with deep liquidity and global exposure.

Buy $XDX At Discount Price

Is XenDex a Legit Project on XRP?

Yes. XenDex is a fully transparent and community-driven project built by experienced developers from the Cardano and SUI ecosystems. The platform is undergoing comprehensive smart contract audits and is already integrated with trusted XRPL tools like Xaman, XRP Toolkit, Gitbook, and Namecheap.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

To participate in the presale:

Visit: https://xendex.net/presale

Set up a Trustline using a wallet like Xaman

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Presale Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

For a full buying guide, visit: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io/xendex/buy-usdxdx-token-presale

XenDex Presale Details

Soft Cap: Reached

Reached Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Almost Filled Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

150 XRP Time Left: Only 2 Days Remaining





Buy XDX Before Presale Ends: https://xendex.net/presale

Join XenDex Community Below

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

Disclaimer: This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfe21762-62b5-482c-9c0a-efdeeb513125