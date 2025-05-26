Liv Hospital and Istinye University Announce Groundbreaking Academic Collaboration with University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine

ISTANBUL, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liv Hospital and Istinye University have signed a comprehensive collaboration protocol with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine to advance cutting-edge treatments, scientific research, and education programs. The agreement highlights innovative approaches such as CAR T-cell therapy and proton therapy, and paves the way for new horizons in healthcare—spanning clinical practices, second-opinion services, international training initiatives, and the establishment of state-of-the-art cell production laboratories.





Pioneering New Frontiers in Medicine

Under this collaboration, Liv Hospital and Istinye University will develop joint clinical programs focusing on advanced treatment methods—particularly CAR T-cell therapy and proton therapy—and facilitate broader patient access to these breakthrough treatments. Turkish healthcare professionals will benefit from scientific conferences featuring Perelman School of Medicine experts, while tailored training programs—both online and in person—will be offered to Liv Hospital and Istinye University physicians.

Second-Opinion Service for Global Assurance

For complex and advanced cases, Perelman School of Medicine experts will provide consultation and assessments to physicians at Liv Hospital and Istinye University, ensuring patients benefit from a global standard of care. This second-opinion program will give healthcare professionals a direct line to internationally renowned specialists, fostering collaborative insights and a broader perspective on diagnostic and treatment strategies.

Strengthening Research Through Collaboration

Beyond clinical applications and education, the partnership sets a robust framework for joint biomedical research. All projects will adhere to international scientific and ethical guidelines, driving knowledge creation, innovation, and progress toward the treatments of the future.

A New Era in Cancer Care: Cell-Based Therapies

According to Prof. Dr. Erdal Karaöz, Director of the Liv Hospital Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Center,

“Today, cellular therapy has become a centerpiece of groundbreaking cancer treatments. Our collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania—the birthplace of many revolutionary scientific developments in this field—is immensely significant. Liv Hospital will be among the first institutions in Turkey to implement cellular therapies, and through the international-standard laboratories we are establishing with Istinye University, we are preparing to produce these therapeutic cells in-house.

“Under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and in compliance with all scientific and ethical regulations, these laboratories will produce cell-based treatment products that will soon be used in Turkey—especially for certain hematologic cancers. This approach is not limited to oncology; it has the potential to evolve into a transformative treatment model for solid tumors and for ongoing clinical research in autoimmune disorders. In the future, diseases like type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple sclerosis (MS) may also be treated using this technology.”

New Hope for Resistant Cancers: CAR T-Cell Therapy

“Harnessing the power of cellular therapies—particularly CAR T-cell therapy—offers renewed hope for patients with lymphoma, specific subtypes of leukemia, and multiple myeloma that are resistant to current treatments or have relapsed,” said Prof. Dr. Mehmet Hilmi Doğu, Hematology Specialist at Liv Hospital. “We are working diligently to provide this advanced technology—often inaccessible in many parts of the world in collaboration with internationally recognized centers in this field.

“Moreover, CAR T-cell therapy extends beyond hematologic malignancies. It shows promise for autoimmune conditions and certain neurological disorders, and we believe it will soon become an indispensable pillar of modern medicine.”

Strengthening a Global Vision

Liv Hospital Group Coordinator and Istinye University Executive Board Member, Meri İstiroti, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We view scientific collaborations as more than just knowledge-sharing; they are transformative engagements that directly shape the future of healthcare. At Liv Hospital and Istinye University, we strive for a vision that not only addresses today’s needs but anticipates tomorrow’s challenges. Partnering with an institution as established and forward-thinking as the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania will fortify our country’s international standing in healthcare.

“This collaboration—encompassing clinical programs that increase access to advanced treatment methods and research projects that drive scientific innovation—aims to add value across all levels of healthcare. We believe it will offer inspiring opportunities for patients, students, and budding researchers, further enhancing our collective capacity to deliver world-class care.”

About Liv Hospital

Founded in 2013 in Istanbul, Türkiye, Liv Hospital (an abbreviation of “Leading International Vision”) is a premier healthcare network offering world-class, multidisciplinary medical services. As part of MLP Care, one of Türkiye’s largest healthcare providers, Liv Hospital operates JCI-accredited facilities in Istanbul (Ulus and Vadistanbul), Ankara, Samsun, Gaziantep, and an international branch in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Renowned for combining advanced medical technologies with personalized, patient-centered care, Liv Hospital provides comprehensive treatment across more than 50 specialties. It is especially distinguished in fields such as oncology, cardiovascular surgery, organ transplantation, robotic surgery, and regenerative medicine.

With a strong focus on international health tourism, Liv Hospital welcomes thousands of patients from over 80 countries each year. Its multilingual International Patient Center delivers full-service assistance, including medical second opinions, treatment coordination, visa and travel arrangements, interpreting services, and post-treatment follow-up—ensuring a seamless experience from arrival through recovery.

Liv Hospital is committed to clinical excellence, continuous innovation, and compassionate care, making it one of the most trusted healthcare destinations in the region.

