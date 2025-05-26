XRP News: Buy $XDX Before Listings On Binance And Other Exchanges As Ripple Acquires Circle and XRPI ETF Launches

SYDNEY, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just 2 days remaining before the XenDex presale officially closes, investors are rushing to lock in their $XDX allocations ahead of listings on top-tier exchanges. The momentum couldn’t be stronger, with news about Ripple’s acquisition of Circle, the issuer of USDC, alongside Volatility Shares’ launch of the first XRPI Futures ETF, which has reignited bullish sentiment around XRP and its ecosystem.

As XRP surges, XenDex is quickly becoming the most anticipated DeFi launch on the XRP Ledger. Built to empower traders of all levels, XenDex is cementing its place as XRPL’s go-to decentralized exchange.

What is XenDex On XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first fully integrated, all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) developed natively on the XRP Ledger. It brings fast, secure, and low-cost DeFi features together in one sleek interface, ideal for both crypto newcomers and professional traders.

Features and Problems XenDex Aims to Solve on XRPL

Despite XRP’s strengths in scalability and speed, the XRPL has lacked vital DeFi infrastructure. XenDex changes that by delivering:

AI Copy Trading – Mirror trades from elite performers to reduce risk and enhance returns

– Mirror trades from elite performers to reduce risk and enhance returns Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow assets on XenDex without intermediaries

– Lend or borrow assets on XenDex without intermediaries Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP seamlessly on XenDex with Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana tokens

– Swap XRP seamlessly on XenDex with Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana tokens DAO Governance – Vote on upgrades, listings, and new features using $XDX

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Beyond the opportunity for price appreciation post-listing, $XDX holders gain:

Governance rights over future XenDex development decisions

Access to staking and liquidity rewards

Platform fee discounts for trading, borrowing, and lending

Airdrops and exclusive access to new features

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After the presale, $XDX will be listed on: Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, MagneticX, FirstLedger

Is XenDex a Legit Project on XRP?

Yes. Built by seasoned blockchain developers with experience on Cardano and SUI, XenDex is undergoing third-party smart contract audits and has integrated XRPL tools like Xaman, XRP Toolkit, Namecheap, Gitbook, and GitHub.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Visit: https://xendex.net/presale

Set up a trustline (e.g., using the Xaman wallet)

Current Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Step-by-step guide: Buy XDX Guide



XenDex Presale Details

Soft Cap: Reached

Reached Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Almost Filled Time Left: Only 2 Days Remaining



