Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. for contraventions

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. for contravening the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules. A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Following an investigation by the AER, it was determined that between May 11, 2022, and August 8, 2022, at Tamarack’s facilities near Jarvie, Alta., Tamarack contravened section 12.030(2) of the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules. The company failed to keep original recordings of production measurements, which are essential to verify production data and for accurate volumetric reporting. Consequently, a $25 500 administrative penalty was imposed on Tamarack.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the regulatory requirements.





For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.





About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER provides for the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy and mineral resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit aer.ca.

Contact

Email: media@aer.ca | Media line: 1-855-474-6356

Connect with AER

X | LinkedIn| Facebook