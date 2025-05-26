Global Floating Solar Market Set for Explosive Growth, Reaching USD 75.76 Billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Floating solar systems, also known as floating photovoltaic (FPV) systems, involve installing solar panels on bodies of water such as lakes, reservoirs, and ponds. This approach offers several advantages, including reduced land use, improved energy efficiency due to cooling effects, and decreased water evaporation.

Market Size and Growth

The floating solar market is witnessing robust growth across various regions:

Global Market Size : The global floating solar market was valued at approximately USD 8.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 75.76 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 27.47% during the forecast period .

: The global floating solar market was valued at approximately and is projected to reach around , growing at a during the forecast period . Asia-Pacific Region : Asia-Pacific dominates the market, with a market size surpassing USD 4.25 billion in 2025 , expanding at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period .

: Asia-Pacific dominates the market, with a market size surpassing , expanding at a during the forecast period . Floating PV System Market: The floating PV system market was estimated at USD 1,119.6 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 2,155.39 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 24.4% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Product Type Description Stationary Floating Panels Fixed-position panels anchored to the water body, offering simplicity and lower costs. Tracking Floating Panels Panels that follow the sun's movement, increasing energy capture but at higher costs.

By Capacity

Capacity Range Application Areas Up to 1 MW Small-scale installations for local or community use. 1–5 MW Medium-scale projects for industrial or municipal use. Above 5 MW Large-scale utility projects supplying significant power.

By Region

Region Market Characteristics Asia-Pacific Leading market with significant installations in countries like China and India. Europe Growing interest due to land constraints and renewable energy targets. North America Emerging market with potential in the U.S. and Canada. Rest of World Includes Latin America, Middle East, and Africa with varying adoption rates.

Key Market Drivers

Land Scarcity: Floating solar allows energy generation without consuming valuable land resources. Water Conservation: Covering water bodies reduces evaporation, conserving water in reservoirs. Enhanced Efficiency: Water bodies provide a cooling effect, improving solar panel performance. Renewable Energy Goals: Governments worldwide are investing in renewable energy, supporting floating solar adoption.

Technological Advancements

Bifacial Panels : Capture sunlight from both sides, increasing energy yield.

: Capture sunlight from both sides, increasing energy yield. Advanced Anchoring Systems : Designed to withstand water currents and varying water levels.

: Designed to withstand water currents and varying water levels. Modular Designs: Facilitate easy installation and scalability of floating solar arrays.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific

Leading the global market, with countries like China, India, and Japan investing heavily in floating solar projects.

Europe

Adoption driven by land constraints and strong environmental policies. Countries like the Netherlands and France are notable players.

North America

Emerging interest in the U.S. and Canada, with potential for growth in water-rich regions.

Rest of World

Includes regions with vast water bodies and growing energy needs, presenting opportunities for floating solar deployment.

Key Players

Company Name Headquarters Notable Contributions Ciel & Terre International France Pioneer in floating solar technology with numerous global installations. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. China Offers integrated floating PV solutions and inverters. Kyocera Corporation Japan Developed large-scale floating solar plants in Japan. Trina Solar Limited China Provides solar modules suitable for floating applications. JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd. China Supplies high-efficiency solar panels for various installations. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. South Korea Offers advanced solar modules and solutions. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. China Leading manufacturer of monocrystalline silicon solar modules. Sharp Corporation Japan Engaged in solar energy solutions, including floating systems. First Solar, Inc. USA Specializes in thin-film solar modules applicable to floating setups. Canadian Solar Inc. Canada Provides solar PV modules and energy solutions globally.

Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges:

High Initial Costs : Installation and maintenance can be more expensive than traditional systems.

: Installation and maintenance can be more expensive than traditional systems. Environmental Concerns : Potential impacts on aquatic ecosystems need careful assessment.

: Potential impacts on aquatic ecosystems need careful assessment. Technical Complexities: Designing systems to withstand water movements and weather conditions is challenging.

Opportunities:

Hybrid Systems : Combining floating solar with hydropower or aquaculture can optimize resource use.

: Combining floating solar with hydropower or aquaculture can optimize resource use. Policy Support : Government incentives and renewable energy targets can drive market growth.

: Government incentives and renewable energy targets can drive market growth. Technological Innovation: Advancements in materials and design can reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Global Floating Solar Market Developments (2024–2025)

1. Major Floating Solar Projects Commissioned

Cirata Floating Solar Power Plant, Indonesia : In March 2025, Masdar and PLN completed the financial closure of this 145 MW project, Southeast Asia's largest floating solar installation.

: In March 2025, Masdar and PLN completed the financial closure of this 145 MW project, Southeast Asia's largest floating solar installation. Hexa Renewables, Taiwan : In November 2024, Hexa Renewables completed the largest offshore floating solar PV plant in Taiwan, with a capacity of 440 MW, covering nearly 347 hectares.

: In November 2024, Hexa Renewables completed the largest offshore floating solar PV plant in Taiwan, with a capacity of 440 MW, covering nearly 347 hectares. KenGen Floating Solar Power Station, Kenya: Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) plans to add 42.5 MW of solar power to the national grid by 2027, with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

2. Technological Innovations

Modular and Prefabricated Designs : Modular designs have become prominent in the floating solar industry, simplifying installation processes and reducing costs. Prefabricated and scalable systems offer quicker rollouts and ease of maintenance.

: Modular designs have become prominent in the floating solar industry, simplifying installation processes and reducing costs. Prefabricated and scalable systems offer quicker rollouts and ease of maintenance. Dual-Glass Photovoltaic Technology : This technology offers greater protection, enabling panels to withstand wave action and aquatic conditions with minimal degradation, thus extending their lifespan and reducing long-term costs.

: This technology offers greater protection, enabling panels to withstand wave action and aquatic conditions with minimal degradation, thus extending their lifespan and reducing long-term costs. AI Integration: Artificial Intelligence is enhancing the efficiency of floating solar projects by enabling predictive maintenance, optimizing energy production, and improving overall system performance.

3. Policy and Regulatory Developments

Spain's Floating Solar Regulations : In July 2024, Spain implemented new regulations allowing floating photovoltaic plants to occupy up to 15% of suitable water surfaces on state-owned reservoirs, with lease agreements lasting up to 25 years.

: In July 2024, Spain implemented new regulations allowing floating photovoltaic plants to occupy up to 15% of suitable water surfaces on state-owned reservoirs, with lease agreements lasting up to 25 years. Thailand's Hybrid Hydro-Floating Solar Project: In August 2024, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand commenced commercial operations of a hybrid hydro-floating solar power project at the Ubol Ratana Dam, integrating hydroelectric power with floating solar panels.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (浮体式太陽光発電システム市場), Korean (부유형 태양광 시스템 시장), Chinese (浮动太阳能系统市场), French (Marché des systèmes solaires flottants), German (Markt für schwimmende Solarsysteme), and Italian (Mercato dei sistemi solari galleggianti), etc.

