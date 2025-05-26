London’s Startup Ecosystem Sees Major Leap in Global Rankings

LONDON, Ontario, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London’s thriving startup ecosystem has earned global recognition again. In the newly released Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025 by StartupBlink, London has climbed an impressive 165 spots globally. Nationally, the city has moved up to the 12th position, overtaking Hamilton (13th), Saint John (14th), Winnipeg (15th), and Fredericton (16th).

This jump in ranking reflects massive momentum in London’s tech and innovation ecosystem, driven by ambitious founders, visionary industry leaders, collaborative public-private partnerships, and sustained support from champions like TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario. The annual Global Startup Ecosystem Index benchmarks over 1,000 cities worldwide, tracking performance across innovation infrastructure, startup activity, and international competitiveness—offering a vital dashboard for measuring industry health and progress.

“Recognition on this global index is a testament to the ambition of our startup founders and the strength of our innovation economy,” said Christina Fox, Chief Executive Officer at TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario. “Coupled with London’s position as #4 on CBRE’s report on Top Emerging Tech Markets in North America, the StartupBlink index amplifies the region’s acceleration, and its global position, fortifying London, Ontario as one of the best places in Canada to become a unicorn. As the lead voice for the industry, TechAlliance fosters a vibrant tech community, empowering the growth of competitive, world-class ventures that drive economic prosperity here in Southwestern Ontario, while also shaping and fueling Canada’s innovation economy.”

In 2024, Canada attracted $8.8 billion USD in funding and was home to 22 unicorn companies. While the nation experienced a slight dip—falling from 4th to 5th place in the global rankings—the Global Startup Ecosystem Index points to strong fundamentals and an optimistic future, especially as efforts shift toward producing startups with greater international competitiveness. That growth starts at the regional level.

Doubling down on investor, founder and industry engagement, with a mandate to accelerate the growth of tech companies in Southwestern Ontario, TechAlliance supports entrepreneurs and their companies with strategic advisory, investment-readiness, storytelling, and advocacy. This approach not only builds a highly competitive local economy but also positions the greater London area as a key Canadian contributor on the global innovation map.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Farida Abdelnabi

Communications Manager

TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

647.676.2461

farida.abdelnabi@techalliance.ca



About TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

Headquartered in London, Ontario – one of the top ten emerging tech markets in North America, TechAlliance is the lead voice for the most promising startups and highest potential scaling companies in Southwestern Ontario. Home to a concentration of made-in-Canada unicorns, and supporting pathways to capital, customers, and talent, TechAlliance empowers world-class ventures and fuels growth in Canada’s innovation economy by supporting founders and ventures at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

As the place for dreamers, innovators, and world-changing ideas, TechAlliance fosters a vibrant tech community for founders, industry leaders, tech talent, and capacity builders, champions and coaches entrepreneurs, and amplifies and impacts businesses across the region. Funded in part by the Government of Ontario, Regional Innovation Centres help Ontario-based innovators and entrepreneurs clear commercialization hurdles –- accelerating the growth of companies so that they can compete and succeed globally and create high quality jobs in our province.