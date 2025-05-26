Premier Health Announces CFO Transition

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces today that it is proceeding with a transition of the CFO functions and appoints Frédéric St-Cyr as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Frédéric St-Cyr is a seasoned professional that has demonstrated strong abilities and leadership in finance and accounting functions including complex IFRS reporting, financing, and risk management in different environments. He started his career as an external auditor and later acted as the Corporate Controller for the Corporation. Frédéric is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrées du Québec (CPA).

Guy Daoust, Premier Health’s Chief Financial Officer, agreed to take on the CEO position on an interim basis on March 27th, 2025, which led to the search and hiring of an interim CFO for the transition period.

