Rule 8 Announcement to Shareholders

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) (“DPM” or the “Company”) wishes to direct the attention of its shareholders to certain disclosure requirements applicable to the possible offer by DPM for Adriatic Metals plc (“Adriatic”) which was announced on 20 May 2025 (the “Possible Offer”). DPM’s shares are admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DPM”.

The relevant disclosure requirements applicable to the Possible Offer are set out in Rule 8 of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), which is published and administered by the UK Takeover Panel (the “Takeover Panel”). In particular, Rule 8.3 of the Code requires that any person who is interested (directly and indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of relevant security of any party to the Possible Offer must make (a) an Opening Position Disclosure and (b) a Dealing Disclosure if they deal in any relevant security of any party to the Possible Offer during an offer period. DPM’s common shares are relevant securities for the purposes of this offer period.

Further information about the Takeover Panel's disclosure regime is available at:

http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/disclosure . If any DPM shareholder has any questions on these disclosure requirements, the Takeover Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit will be happy to answer them and should be contacted on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact: