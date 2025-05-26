AX CAPITAL Strengthens Dubai Real Estate Leadership with Exclusive Peace Homes Collaboration

AX CAPITAL has partnered exclusively with Peace Homes to market Natuzzi Harmony and Sky Vista, two premier developments in Dubai. The collaboration leverages AX CAPITAL’s global reach, expertise in development sales, and the UAE’s favourable investment climate to attract international buyers.





Photo Courtesy of AX CAPITAL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AX CAPITAL , a leading real estate brokerage in Dubai, has entered an exclusive partnership with Peace Homes to market and sell two distinguished developments: Natuzzi Harmony and Sky Vista. This collaboration highlights the confidence top developers place in AX CAPITAL’s proven track record in connecting exceptional properties with discerning global buyers.

This is not the first experience of AX CAPITAL cooperation with leading Dubai developers as an exclusive sales partner. AX CAPITAL's portfolio already includes more than 10 exclusive projects that have been successfully sold through the agency, including ultra-luxury branded residences.

With a sophisticated marketing ecosystem, AX CAPITAL is strategically positioned to attract high-quality leads through targeted digital campaigns, data-driven outreach, and a keen understanding of buyer behaviour. The firm’s globally connected Primary Sales team, ensures maximum exposure for Natuzzi Harmony and Sky Vista, engaging serious investors from around the world.

As AX CAPITAL leads the sales efforts for Natuzzi Harmony and Sky Vista, investors gain access to the UAE’s renowned tax-free investment environment. The absence of personal income tax and capital gains tax, coupled with zero withholding tax on dividends and interest, makes the UAE a prime location for real estate investment.

With a legacy of over 14,000 completed transactions and a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties, AX CAPITAL helps clients leverage the UAE’s favourable tax policies, even as the country introduces a 9% corporate tax rate on income exceeding AED 375,000—one of the lowest globally.

AX CAPITAL specializes in identifying prime investment opportunities within the UAE’s free zones, where 100% foreign ownership and tax exemptions are available. The firm’s in-depth expertise across 40+ free zones empowers clients to structure their holdings for maximum tax efficiency, including benefiting from a 0% corporate tax on qualifying income.

Additionally, AX CAPITAL guides clients in utilizing the UAE’s network of over 140 Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs), ensuring investors enjoy tax certainty and protection. The firm offers end-to-end support, from navigating complex regulatory frameworks to securing long-term residency through the 10-year Golden Visa program.

About AX CAPITAL

Founded in 2019, AX CAPITAL has swiftly established itself as Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate agency. With a team of over 700 multilingual specialists fluent in more than 30 languages, the firm serves a diverse clientele across 100+ nationalities, delivering exceptional service and expertise across the UAE’s real estate market.

About Peace Homes Development

Since its establishment in 2013, Peace Homes Development has been synonymous with affordable luxury, blending innovative architectural design with community-focused living. With 14 completed towers and six ongoing mega-developments spanning 4.2 million square feet of residential space, Peace Homes exemplifies its commitment to “democratizing opulence,” highlighted by signature features such as private pools in all residences in Sky Vista and Natuzzi Harmony.

Contact Information

Nicoline Enger

Marketing Executive Assistant

AX CAPITAL

​​+971 52 235 2553

n.enger@axcapital.ae

https://www.axcapital.ae/

Dubai, UAE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bb18f99-78c5-451f-9256-62f4dc5a5eb5