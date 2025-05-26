Top Florida Medical Malpractice Lawyer Joe Osborne Talks About Medical Errors on Coffee with Q

West Palm Beach, Fl , May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Osborne, a well-known trial lawyer at Osborne & Francis Law Firm in Boca Raton, Florida, recently joined Rene Perras on the podcast Coffee with Q to talk about something that affects millions: medical errors.

The interview, now streaming on YouTube, explains how simple hospital mistakes—like missed test results, wrong diagnoses, or poor communication—can lead to life-changing consequences for patients and their families.

"Medical errors aren't always malpractice," Osborne explained. "But when a doctor or hospital fails to meet the basic standards of care—and someone gets hurt—that's when it crosses the line."

Osborne used a heartbreaking real-life example to make his point: a surgeon involved in a plane crash who didn't tell the hospital about his injuries, then performed a surgery that ended in tragedy.

So what can be done? Osborne shared clear, simple steps hospitals and doctors can take to prevent errors, such as:



Having better systems for following up on test results

Making sure patients understand when they need more tests or treatment

Having a second expert review necessary scans or results

He also warned that Florida law gives victims a limited time to take legal action, and sometimes patients don't even realize something went wrong until it's too late.

This episode of Coffee with Q is a must-watch for anyone concerned about their rights in the healthcare system. Watch it here

To learn more about Joe Osborne and how Osborne and Francis Law Firm helps victims of medical negligence, visit www.realtoughlawyers.com.

About Osborne and Francis

Osborne and Francis is a law firm specializing in medical malpractice, personal injury, and advocating for patients' rights. With extensive experience in medical error cases, the firm is committed to helping victims find justice in the healthcare system.

About Coffee with Q

"Coffee with Q" is a program hosted by legal news reporter Rene Perras dedicated to helping consumers find justice. The show features interviews with legal experts on various topics affecting consumer rights.

