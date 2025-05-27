Osaka World Expo's Hainan Week showcased the boundless potential of the Free Trade Port

HAIKOU, China, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hainan Week, themed "Towards Green Growth, Open and Shared," was held at the World Expo's China Pavilion in Osaka, Japan, on May 23-25, 2025, at which the successes and opportunities of the Hainan Free Trade Port to the world were well presented.

During the event, Hainan launched investment and trade activities in Tokyo, Osaka, and Hyogo, introducing the policies and industries of the Free Trade Port and facilitating partnerships between Hainan and Japanese enterprises. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Hainan Provincial Committee, the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) Hainan Chamber of Commerce, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Kansai of Japan inked a memorandum -- the three parties will give full play to their respective advantages to support exchanges and cooperation between the two places. In addition, Japan's Taopin International Co., Ltd. joined hands with the Hainan Smart Eco-Industry Park Group to co-establish the Hainan Global Exhibition Center so that more health, biomedicine, elderly care, new materials, and artificial intelligence projects can be landed in Hainan.

To offer visitors a tangible glimpse into the province's intangible cultural heritage, also exhibited at Hainan Week were Li ethnic group accessories, Li brocade, creative products, performances of the Li dyeing, weaving, and embroidery skills, applications of Hainan agarwood, and many more.

Nobuhiko Sasaki, president of the Japan-China Economic Association, pointed out that as China's only free trade port, Hainan has long attracted attention from all walks of life. He hoped that this event can allow global friends to further discover opportunities. His association is geared up to deepen ties between the Japanese business community and Hainan.

In recent years, Hainan and Japan have achieved fruitful collaborations in a wide range of fields, such as medical care, modern agriculture, and the digital economy. In 2024, Hainan's utilized Japanese investment increased by about 54% year-on-year, while at least 100 Japanese companies registered in Hainan. This year, direct flights from Haikou to Tokyo and Osaka have been opened, making business and cultural exchanges convenient.

According to Lin Chunhong, vice president of the CCPIT Hainan Provincial Committee and the CCOIC Hainan Chamber of Commerce, the committee plans to leverage the resources of investment promotion, international economic liaison, legal services, etc., to build a business platform for Japanese enterprises and provide them support across the board.

Source: CCPIT Hainan Provincial Committee