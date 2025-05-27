FIXD Reviews: Is This OBD2 Scanner Worth Buying Or Just A Scam?

Atlanta, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





You’ve probably been there — you go in for a simple oil change, and suddenly the mechanic tells you your transmission needs replacing. Or your check engine light turns on, and what you thought would be a quick check turns into a laundry list of costly repairs. Unfortunately, many mechanics know it’s easy to take advantage of people who are not familiar with what’s going on under the hood.

The truth is, when that check engine light comes on, it could mean thousands of different things — and for years, the only way to find out was to visit a mechanic who might not have your best interests in mind.

But that’s changing. Thanks to a smart new device called FIXD, you can now find out exactly what’s wrong with your car — in plain, easy-to-understand language. It tells you how serious the issue is, whether it needs urgent attention, and helps you avoid unnecessary repairs. With FIXD, shady mechanics lose their advantage — and you stay in control.

In this review, we will take a closer look at how FIXD works, what features it offers, who it is best for, and what real users are saying about it. We will also examine its pros, cons, pricing, and whether it is a smart investment for your vehicle needs.

What Is FIXD?

FIXD is a little sensor that connects to the OBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics) connector on your vehicle. Using a mobile app, you can scan your car's system for error codes and receive a diagnostic in layman's terms, allowing you to either attempt to repair the problem yourself or at the very least know what to expect before taking the car to a mechanic. It is simple to use and performs an excellent job diagnosing problems in your car.

When you plug the Fixd into your automobile's On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) port, it grants you access to the vehicle's computerized self-diagnosis system. The Fixd is a smallish device that measures 1.9 by 1.6 by 0.8 inches (HWD). All automobiles built after 1996 are equipped with an OBD-II port, which is often found under the dashboard on the driver's side. This sensor is compatible with all gasoline-powered cars equipped with an OBD-II port; however, it is not compatible with cars made before 1996, nor is it compatible with cars powered by diesel engines or cars that are solely electric. It will, however, function on hybrid vehicles.

The FIXD technology sends data from your car to a smartphone app, and if Fixd detects any issues, you may submit that information to your mechanic. Fixd is also a useful maintenance tool that may notify you when your vehicle needs maintenance.





Who Developed FIXD OBD2 Scanner?

FIXD was invented and developed by three engineering students from Georgia Tech, Atlanta, USA. These three smart students were tired of seeing their family and friends stress out over car repairs and thus developed this new affordable device that instantly diagnoses your car’s real problems for you and translates them into simple, easy-to-understand terms.

These three engineering students from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA, were displeased with the frustrations their parents and friends usually face over car breakdowns and repairs. They then came up with this game-changer called FIXD. They wanted their parents and friends to look at their smartphones and get a glimpse of what is wrong with their cars instead of going to the mechanic at the slightest breakdown.

After successful testing and confirmation, they decided to bring Fixd to the notice of the public. Today, anyone with FIXD can look at their smartphone and instantly know:

If there is a problem with their car

How serious is it

Whether it is an emergency

And what it is going to cost

With FIXD, the next time you need to take your car into the shop you are in control You can strut in there and confidently tell the mechanic exactly what needs to be done and how much you are going to pay for it! The bottom line is that FIXD gives everyone the information they need to take control of their own car and avoid paying too much or getting repairs they do not need.





Features And Benefits Of FIXD

Detects A Wide Range Of Issues: Because of the wide range of issues that FIXD can detect in your vehicle, it is the most important feature and reason to utilize it. According to the manufacturer, FIXD can detect and identify more than 6,000 issues, which include both minor issues that can be handled at home and serious repairs that require professional assistance to do properly.

It also claims to be able to tell you straight up whether or not you should hire a mechanic to do the task. If your oxygen sensor has failed, or if your oil temperature has reached a dangerous level, the tool can advise you when you need to tighten your gas cap or replace your oxygen sensor. Once you have identified and resolved the issue, the app will allow you to turn off the dash light as well.

Estimates Of The Cost Of Repair: Have you ever been in a car accident and found yourself in need of repair services? Your insurer will most likely recommend a couple of businesses that you may use, but they will also recommend that you acquire estimates from a few other repairers as well. This can take a significant amount of time and leave you feeling disappointed in what those stores mentioned. This aspect of FIXD's app is particularly useful, as it truly offers you with estimates depending on your current zip code or area. Not only does the app tell you how much you could expect to pay for the items you require, but it also tells you how much you might expect to pay to the mechanic in your neighborhood to work on those issues.

Free scans, on the other hand, will frequently necessitate waiting in line and dealing with pushy sales personnel. FIXD allows you the flexibility to perform your own scans at your convenience whenever you need. It sells its diagnostic combo for roughly $60, and it also has a bundle that includes two scanners for less than $100 dollars.

Provides Support For Android and iOS Devices: One key issue with other scanning apps is that some of them are only compatible with a specific sort of operating system. If you are currently using an Android or an iPhone, but anticipate that you may want to switch in the future, FIXD is a smart choice for you because it is compatible with both of these platforms. In addition to its tools, the company provides free apps that may be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store to be used in conjunction with them. Once you have created an account, you will be able to access it even if you switch phones in the future.

If you decide that you are not satisfied with your purchase, you have 30 days to return it for a full refund. In this method, you can ensure that the tool not only works with your specific make and model, but also that it will give the information that you require. It is possible that you will prefer a diagnostic tool that is capable of monitoring and scanning many parameters.

One Account for a Number of Vehicles: It is likely that you have used a diagnostic scanning tool and app in the past and discovered that you could only use that account in a single vehicle. While FIXD mandates that you use a single sensor per vehicle, it allows you to utilize a single account to monitor any additional scanners that you may be using.

Consider the following scenario: you typically drive one automobile, but your spouse and child have their own vehicles. You can purchase and install scanning instruments in each vehicle, and then execute scans on each vehicle using an app on your phone. In addition, you can use the same app to set up reminders for any future maintenance that those vehicles may require.

How Does FIXD Work?

In most cases, when the check engine light illuminates, it means that the system has detected an issue, such as an incorrect cylinder, a faulty mass airflow or oxygen sensor, or a gasoline vapor leak. Mechanical engineers use the code generated by the on-board computer to troubleshoot and resolve the issue, which is why you will find them at work staring at a handheld screen while the engine is running.

Now with FIXD, you can view what the mechanic sees, and it can recognize up to 6,800 different possible causes of a check engine light to come on. It also provides a description of the probable cause, as well as the standard error code and any implications that may result if the problem is not remedied immediately.

Unlike other sensors, the Fixd sensor draws its power from the OBD-II port, so you never have to worry about having to charge it. Once plugged in, you can forget about it. Alternatively, you may remove it and use it on any other gas-powered car that has an OBD-II port.

It talks with your phone via Bluetooth and is controlled by a free Android or iOS mobile application. The app establishes a connection with the Fixd servers via cellular or Wi-Fi in order to retrieve diagnostic data and preserve the findings of your car's scan. A Condition screen appears, with a large Tap To Scan button in the center and a small engine icon button just above it. It is easy to navigate through. The buttons for the Timeline, Wear Items, and Logbook are located at the bottom of the screen, as is a button that returns you to the Condition screen.

To initiate a scan, press the Tap To Scan button on your screen: A green Fixd icon will appear if no problems are detected; if moderate issues such as a faulty EVAP sensor are discovered, the icon will change yellow; and if more severe issues such as a misfire or a broken EGR Vacuum regulator are discovered, the icon will turn red. Upon detection of a problem, press the Details icon to see the diagnosis, which includes a brief description of the problem as well as probable implications if the problem is not rectified.





Why Choose FIXD?

Fixd is not the only device available on the market that can monitor the health of your vehicle. However, Fixd has a lot to teach you, and you might be amazed at how much you can learn from it. According to the manufacturer, the sensor can detect 6,800 problems with your vehicle that could cause the check-engine light to turn on.

A key advantage of the Fixd sensor appears to be its retail availability at some of the world's largest shops, which is something that not all of its competitors can match. Furthermore, Fixd's app is often regarded as one of the most well-designed tools available in the sector.

Although Fixd does not specify all of the things that its app can detect, it claims that it can detect critical issues such as whether your engine oil temperature is too high or whether your O2 sensor has failed. It can also notify you if your automobile has more serious problems that need to be addressed by a repair.

Additionally, the app allows you to clear your check-engine light if you conclude that the issue it has detected is not serious. Other dashboard lights, such as TPMS, ABS, Airbag, Maintenance, and Stability Control, can also be cleared with Fixd.

Fixd can also keep track of your vehicle's maintenance routine. When you insert the sensor into your car, it will figure out what your car's manufacturer suggests for maintenance at each milestone and notify you. Fixd keeps track of your miles so you always know what you need to do.

According to the company, Fixd distinguishes itself from the competition by breaking down difficulties into basic and clear words. Instead of providing you with a code or technical description, the gadget informs you of the severity of the problem, the repercussions of continuing to drive, and the recommended maintenance schedule for your specific make, model, and year of vehicle.

Is FIXD Any Good?

Because of the amount of money we spend on our vehicles, it is then critical that they remain in good condition. Your check engine light may turn on as a result of something as simple as a loose wire in the motor, and it may remain illuminated for several weeks.

There is no assurance that the light was illuminated as a result of anything as simple as a faulty bulb, which is why having a diagnostic scanning tool such as FIXD is so beneficial. FIXD comes with a sensor that can be plugged in and configured in seconds, as well as an app that works in conjunction with the sensor.

The FIXD sensor does not require any additional charging or replacement batteries. The power generated by your engine is sufficient to meet all of its requirements. Because the FIXD sensor and your phone communicate over Bluetooth, you have full access to the app as long as you have a working connection.

Once you have downloaded the app, you will be required to register an account with FIXD. If you later upgrade to a better phone, you will be able to log in with your existing information and obtain access to your account once more.

How To Install FIXD Sensor

Using FIXD is refreshingly simple — even if you have zero experience with cars. It works in just three steps:

Plug It In: Insert the FIXD sensor into your car’s OBD-II port, which is usually located just beneath the steering wheel. Pair It With Your Phone: Connect the sensor via Bluetooth to the free FIXD mobile app (available on iPhone and Android). Get Instant Alerts: As soon as it runs a scan, the app sends notifications to your phone explaining what’s wrong, how serious it is, and what action to take.

FIXD inspects over 6,000+ potential issues, from simple sensor problems to more serious mechanical faults. Each diagnosis comes with clear, easy-to-understand language — so you’re not stuck Googling obscure engine codes or relying blindly on what a mechanic tells you.







FIXD vs. Visiting the Mechanic First

Visiting a mechanic without knowing what’s wrong can leave you feeling powerless — and worse, overcharged. FIXD flips the script by giving you a clear picture of your car’s health before you even leave your driveway.

By diagnosing problems upfront, FIXD allows you to:

• Understand the severity of the issue

• Know whether it’s safe to keep driving

• Avoid paying for unnecessary or inflated repairs

• Communicate more confidently with your mechanic

That said, FIXD isn’t meant to replace mechanics altogether. For serious or unclear issues, it’s still wise to get a professional diagnosis — but FIXD helps you enter that conversation informed, not vulnerable.

FIXD Reviews Consumer Reports and Complaints

Some Fixd users left positive reviews on their website, praising the ease with which they were able to connect the sensor to their automobile and retrieve the information displayed by the Fixd app. These great customer opinions are presented below:

“FIXD works perfectly! We got the 2 sensors deal, so my wife and I could decipher that dreaded check-engine light. Although we ran into a few installation issues; thanks to timely, excellent and extraordinary technical support from Casey and Davis at FIXD, those issues quickly became a thing of the past. In summary, these guys are the bomb! I highly recommend FIXD." (Michael P.)

"FIXD saved me from being stranded. This is one of my favorite gadgets of all time. No more going to a shop to get the check engine codes checked and interpreted by someone else. It also alerted me while I was driving that I had two new codes. I drove immediately to the place I intended to get it repaired and the mechanic told me if I hadn’t brought it in when I did, I might have to pay for much more costly repairs and my car would break down on me. The app is also constantly being updated and made better. No complaints there either." (Dona)

"Finally, a product worth the Money! We bought 3 of them so we could monitor the wife's and daughter's car even when they are not at home. What a great product and well worth the money!! About time that someone used their head to market a product that is not only useful but gives the dad peace of mind and help with service reminders as well!!! Great job, guys!!!" (April McKee)

"Helps Alleviate "Check Engine" Light Stress. Very helpful when the "Check Engine" light comes on... especially in older vehicles that don't give more active descriptions. Provides code numbers/info and offers advice as to whether the vehicle is safe to drive or should be towed in for repairs to avoid damage. Can also be used to monitor some engine functions routinely, rather than just when engine light illuminates. More advice is also available, such as repair estimates, recommended providers, etc." (James)

FIXD Pros and Cons

Here’s a balanced look at what FIXD does well — and what to consider before buying:

Pros (FIXD Reviews)

Easy to set up and use — no tech skills required

Explains car issues in plain English

Diagnoses 6,000+ problems and flags severity

Tracks multiple cars through one app

Sends reminders for routine maintenance (like oil changes)

One-time purchase, unlimited uses

Works with most gas cars (1996+) and diesel (2008+)

Compact, portable, and no subscription required

Cons (FIXD Reviews)

Doesn’t replace a full mechanic inspection for complex or uncommon issues

Requires Bluetooth + mobile app pairing (not ideal for those without smartphones)

Some very advanced diagnostics may still need a professional scan tool

Price of FIXD Scanner - How Much Does FIXD Cost?

Frankly, Diagnostic Technology usually costs $800, $1,200, even $2,000 or more and is usually only found in professional Autos hops. That is costly, right? Yeah!

But that is what makes this Fixd so great. FIXD is ONLY $59.99! That is less than a tank of gas and you can purchase it on their official website here. FIXD is currently available with special bundle pricing and free shipping on select orders. Here’s the latest offer from the official website:

Free Shipping included on orders of 2 or more

Each purchase includes unlimited uses, lifetime access to the FIXD app, and a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee.

Where To Buy FIXD?

On the internet and even offline market, there are many persons selling FIXD. However, you are advised to only purchase FIXD from the official website of the manufacturer through the links provided in this FIXD review article. Getting this product from another website or seller means that you want to be given a fake.

Avoid buying FIXD through third-party marketplaces, as unofficial listings may be outdated, unsupported, or counterfeit.

You can pay through PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, etc on the official website and enjoy the best discount and other promotional offers available. Purchasing from other stores may disqualify you for these awesome offers.

How Does FIXD Connect To My Phone?

FIXD syncs data wirelessly and automatically to your smartphone through bluetooth when in your vehicle.

Will the sensor interfere with other Bluetooth devices in my car?

No, your smartphone will allow you to pair and communicate with multiple Bluetooth receivers at one time.

Will FIXD Work With My Car?

FIXD works on all gas and hybrid-powered cars built in 1996 and after, and every diesel vehicle built in 2009 and after. FIXD also runs on all gas-powered trucks that were purchased in the US and have a gross vehicle weight under 14,500 lbs.

Where is this port in my car?

In the vast majority of cars, it is on the driver side under the dashboard, just above the pedals. If you have difficulty finding the port in your car, contact us at fixd-contactus@fixdapp.com

Can I leave FIXD in my car all the time?

You can leave the sensor plugged in all the time, as it uses very little power when not communicating with the app. If you leave your car sitting for more than 3 weeks, we recommend that you remove the sensor.

My family has vehicles all over the country. Do I have to be near a vehicle to use FIXD?

As long as there is a person with the car running the FIXD App, you can see the status and details of that car through our Multi-Vehicle Control feature.

Does FIXD Work With Windows Phones?

There currently is no plan for Windows Phone, but if you contact us, we will keep you updated.

Does The FIXD Device Need To Be Charged?

No. The FIXD device uses vehicle energy to stay charged and uses a low-energy mode, so it won’t drain your battery.

Is There A Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes. Every device sold comes with a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

Is There A Warranty?

Yes. Every device sold comes with a 1 year limited warranty.

Will I have to pay any additional customs, duties or VAT fees when I receive my order?

Depending on your country, it is possible that you will be charged one or more of these fees when you receive your order.

How long does delivery take to countries outside of the U.S.?

We ship orders out FAST, but we can’t control carrier transit times. For orders outside the USA, please allow 7-12 business days for your order to arrive. Delivery times will vary based on country.





Final Verdict On FIXD Reviews

The FIXD diagnostic scanner is a fantastic tool for folks who want to take good care of their automobiles and do minor repairs at their convenience. The reason for your check engine light to turn on could be that you need to tighten your gas cap or replace a few spark plugs, both of which are simple repairs that you can perform yourself. FIXD will perform a complete scan and inform you of what needs to be done, allowing you to decide whether or not to take your car to a shop. It is simple enough to use at home to diagnose engine problems for those who are just getting started.

FIXD gives information that is simple to comprehend and is a tool that everyone may utilize. You do not have to be an expert computer user or have the most up-to-date smartphone on the market in order to make use of it. You can also download the app to a tablet running the Android or iOS operating systems and get all of the information you require.

It takes only a few seconds to plug in the FIXD scanner and a few more minutes to download and set up the app, which is available for free. Doing a scan can be done while standing directly next to your car or while sitting inside your house. A scan can be carried out as long as there is a connection between the app and the tool in question. The FIXD app will be a godsend if you are bored of your check engine light on your dashboard glowing or blinking at you every time you step behind the wheel. It is highly recommended that you get your own FIXD. Enjoy!

