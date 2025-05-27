Pioneering the Future of Liquid Cooling: Walrus Pump’s 2025 COMPUTEX Debut

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading pump brand Walrus Pump Co., Ltd. (6982) is making its debut at 2025 Computex Taipei, taking place from May 20 to 23. The company has continued to advance its smart pump technology and offers comprehensive pump solutions. In addition to everyday and manufacturing applications, Walrus has expanded into advanced sectors such as data centers, EV charging station cooling, and heat exchange systems. Through continuous innovation and strategic market deployment, the Company has solidified its position as a leader in Taiwan’s pump market.

In Q1 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue of NT$429 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.84%. Gross profit reached NT$121 million (up 15.24% YoY), with a gross margin of 29%. Net profit after tax was NT$32 million, up 38.45% YoY, and earnings per share (EPS) came in at NT$0.80, up 21.21% YoY. This strong Q1 performance highlights the company's solid operational momentum.

Walrus operates two major production bases in Taiwan – Sanzhi in New Taipei and the Zhengyi Plant in Luzhu District, Kaohsiung. Its new Global Plant in Kaohsiung is expected to receive its operating permit and begin small-scale production in the second half of this year. This facility will feature smart manufacturing, integrating production line data through a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and incorporating an automated warehouse system – enhancements expected to significantly boost both production capacity and inventory management efficiency. In parallel, the Company’s subsidiary, Suzhou Walrus, continues to serve the Mainland China market while expanding into ASEAN regions, meeting diverse pump order demands from both domestic and international clients.

With the booming development of AI computing and high-density data centers, cooling efficiency has become a key component of next-generation infrastructure. At Computex Taipei, Walrus is officially unveiling two innovative pump series: the “TPMS Slim Motor Multistage Centrifugal Pump series” and the “CMP Glandless Variable-Speed Pump series”. The TPMS Slim Motor Multistage Centrifugal Pump series features intelligent control capabilities, dynamically adjusting pump speed and chilled water flow based on IT heat loads. This makes it an ideal solution that meets the dual demands of energy efficiency and modular cooling systems in modern data centers – striking a balance between cooling performance and operational costs. Meanwhile, the CMP series is compatible with a variety of coolants. Its glandless design significantly reduces leakage risks and maintenance costs, making it a key component in the next generation of high-reliability liquid cooling solutions for data centers. Both of these products align with ESG goals by focusing on energy savings, smart control, and efficient space utilization – positioning them as driving forces in the global upgrade of data center infrastructure.

In terms of R&D, Walrus operates a dual-power Pump Dynamic Laboratory certified by both TAF and TÜV. This cutting-edge facility provides validation and testing technologies that can be tailored to meet customer-specific needs for server modular system integration, ensuring precise optimization of pump head, flow rate, and motor performance.

To strengthen its digital strategy, Walrus integrates IoT technology into pump automation and smart monitoring, offering remote control and predictive maintenance to enhance product reliability and safety. Additionally, Walrus provides timely customer support through its AI-powered service platform and dedicated after-sales service team, ensuring fast responses to maintenance needs.

As global demand for server cooling surges, Walrus is showcasing its ambitions to enter the high-end server cooling market at this year’s exhibition. Since 2024, it has steadily received orders for liquid cooling pumps for server applications and continues to invest in the development of Brushless DC (BLDC) motors. With strong R&D capabilities and highly competitive product quality, Walrus is poised to become the go-to partner for many domestic thermal module manufacturers. It also aims to strengthen its overseas presence through brand-driven market expansion, driving sustained growth and promising future performance.

