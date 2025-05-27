Press release

CROSSJECT implements new manufacturing module to scale-up the ZENEO® Factory ‘s versatility and capacity in anticipation of full product pipeline deployment

CROSSJECT developed the ZENEO® Nest, a new module to improve batch aseptic filling of the proprietary glass drug container of the ZENEO® device, to be implemented by December 2025.

Consistent with its ability to diversify its financing sources, CROSSJECT obtained a new equipment financing dedicated to the implementation of the ZENEO® Nest.

Dijon, France 27 May 2025 (07h30 CET) -- CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), the specialty pharma company in advanced phases of development and registration for ZEPIZURE®, an emergency injectable for the management of epilepsy crises, scales-up key steps in the ZENEO® Factory manufacturing process. The implementation of this innovation, planned for 2025, is a strategic step in anticipation of the broad deployment of ZEPIZURE® and of its other pipeline product candidates.

CROSSJECT developed the ZENEO® Nest, a new module to facilitate an automated, high volume aseptic filling of the proprietary glass drug container inside the ZENEO® device. The ZENEO® Nest pre-assembles such containers for faster, batched filling, translating into higher volumes per day within the reserved room units of CROSSJECT’s CDMO partners. More importantly, the ZENEO® Nest was designed to be compatible with many filling set-ups or equipment lines in the CDMO industry. As a result, CROSSJECT is able to establish fully ready-to-use filling units within injectables CDMO partners in France or in any geography as the demand for its products grows.

The first ZENEO® Nest was successfully experimented with EUROFINS, who will be the initial user. CROSSJECT anticipates a rapid, full implementation by December 2025 of the ZENEO® Nest in its facility in Dijon followed by qualification and final validation steps by Q1 2026.

« We are excited by this innovation in our manufacturing process, one of the roots of CROSSJECT’s excellence. The ZENEO® Nest makes the triple contribution to increase our control over the productivity and quality of our filling process, to enhance our agility in establishing CDMO relationships for large scale volumes internationally, and to reduce our cost of goods. », said Patrick ALEXANDRE, CEO of CROSSJECT.

The deployment of the ZENEO® Nest is in part financed by an equipment loan with LCL, a new banking partner of CROSSJECT, loyal to its strategy to diversify financing sources.

About CROSSJECT

CROSSJECT SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. CROSSJECT is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with BARDA. The Company’s versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency drugs via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; BARDA, under contract number 75A50122C00031.

***

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@crossject.com

Attachment