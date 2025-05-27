Saudi Arabia Toy Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Licensed Character Toys Dominate, Cultural Sensitivities Pose Challenges for International Toy Manufacturers

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Toy Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia toy market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to reach USD 896.40 million by 2030, up from USD 435.16 million in 2024, reflecting a compelling CAGR of 12.80%. Key factors driving this robust performance include a burgeoning young population, increased disposable incomes, and a heightened consumer interest in educational and interactive toys.

Key Market Drivers

With nearly 30% of the population under 15, the economic stability, reinforced by Saudi Arabia's oil wealth and Vision 2030 diversification efforts, is boosting household spending on children's products. Premium, branded toys that offer both educational and entertainment value are increasingly favored by parents. Seasonal spikes in toy purchases are observed during celebratory occasions such as Eid and National Day.

The government's support for child development through policy initiatives encouraging early childhood education and well-being has further fueled demand for educational and skill-enhancing toys. The popularity of licensed merchandise remains strong, with toys related to major entertainment franchises witnessing growing demand, driven by interest in both global and regional media content.

Key Market Challenges

Cultural and religious sensitivities significantly influence the Saudi toy market. Strict compliance with Sharia law affects product design and approval, placing restrictions on toys featuring human-like figures, indecent clothing, and religiously inappropriate music or themes. International manufacturers face challenges in localizing products to comply with these norms, dealing with regulatory hurdles from authorities like the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO), which can increase costs and delay market entry.

Key Market Trends

Licensed and character-based toys are experiencing substantial growth. Products linked to global franchises such as Marvel, Disney, Pokemon, and regional content are major sales drivers, fueled by the popularity of films, TV shows, and video games. Culturally relevant toys from local animations like "Masameer" and "Freej" are also gaining prominence. Strategic partnerships between toy producers and entertainment companies, marked by exclusive editions and retail collaborations, are pivotal, especially during peak sales periods like Ramadan, Eid, and school holidays.

Key Market Players

Dream International Limited

LEGO System A/S

Hamleys

Mattel, Inc.

Jazwares, LLC

Playmates Toys Limited

Hasbro, Inc.

Maisto International, Inc.

Intex Recreation Corp

Walt Disney Company

Report Scope:

Product Type:

Action Figures & Accessories

Arts & Crafts

Building Sets

Dolls

Others

Gender:

Boy

Girl

Unisex

Distribution Channel:

Online

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Others

Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $435.16 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $896.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3frvj3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment