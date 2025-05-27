Saudi Arabia Utility Poles Market Trends, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Expansion of Power Networks Fuels Demand, Smart Utility Poles Gain Traction

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Utility Poles Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia Utility Poles Market is projected to experience growth from USD 1.16 Billion in 2024 to USD 1.58 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.
This market expansion is primarily attributed to increasing investments in power infrastructure, driven by urbanization and the need for enhanced electricity distribution networks. As Saudi Arabia modernizes its power transmission systems, the rise in demand for durable utility poles becomes apparent, given their essential role in supporting electrical grids, telecommunication infrastructure, and street lighting across the nation.
Key Market Drivers
The expansion of power transmission and distribution networks plays a significant role in driving market demand. The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) is investing in large-scale projects aimed at improving access to electricity, spurred by urbanization and the economic growth of the country. Additionally, the nationwide push towards smart grids and the modernization of the grid involves significant upgrades and replacements of older poles with those made from strong, durable materials like steel and composite. With the goal of ensuring 100% electricity accessibility by 2025, these developments bode well for the utility poles market.
Key Market Challenges
A major challenge faced by the market is the fluctuation in raw material prices, which impacts the cost of production for utility poles. The dependency on materials like steel, concrete, and composites means that global price volatility can present risks for manufacturers and suppliers. Additionally, government regulations and geopolitical factors contribute to these fluctuations, thereby complicating cost management.
While composite poles offer benefits such as corrosion resistance and lightweight properties, their high costs hinder widespread adoption in cost-sensitive public projects. To address these challenges, strengthening local production capabilities and sourcing alternative materials is critical, alongside government incentives for material innovation.
Key Market Trends
The demand for smart utility poles is on the rise as Saudi Arabia enhances its digital infrastructure. These poles incorporate IoT-enabled sensors and communication modules to support smart city initiatives and are integral to the development of projects such as NEOM and Riyadh's Vision 2030. The integration of 5G networks increases the utility of smart poles, allowing for widespread connectivity and data transmission.
Renewable energy installations further encourage the adoption of smart utility poles with solar panels, aligning with the country's sustainability goals. Municipalities are increasingly utilizing solar-powered street lighting poles, which offer cost-saving advantages through features like automated brightness adjustment.
Key Market Players
