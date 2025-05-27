Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecasts & Opportunities, 2030 - Rising Chronic Diseases and Technological Advances Fueling Expansion

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at USD 403.16 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 504.00 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.75%

Diagnostic imaging is a cornerstone of modern healthcare, providing non-invasive visualizations of internal body structures that aid in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various medical conditions. These imaging techniques - such as MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and PET-CT - offer essential insights into organ functionality and disease progression.

In Saudi Arabia, growing demand for diagnostic imaging services is driven by factors such as an aging population, increased health awareness, and technological advancements that have enhanced diagnostic speed and accuracy. The rise in medical tourism and expansion of private healthcare investments have also contributed to the adoption of state-of-the-art imaging systems. Diagnostic imaging continues to play a vital role in disease detection, surgical planning, and the monitoring of treatment efficacy, reinforcing its value across medical disciplines in the Kingdom.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing burden of chronic diseases is a major driver of growth in the Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market. The Kingdom faces high rates of non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer - often linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and tobacco use.

According to a World Bank report, over half of the adult population in Saudi Arabia is classified as overweight, intensifying the need for preventive and diagnostic healthcare services. Diagnostic imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, ultrasound, and nuclear imaging are essential tools for early disease detection, assessment of disease progression, and ongoing patient monitoring. These technologies are particularly critical in managing chronic conditions that require routine and precise imaging data for effective treatment planning. As these diseases continue to rise in prevalence, the reliance on diagnostic imaging will only increase, driving further investment and expansion in this sector.

Key Market Challenges: Workforce Shortages

A major obstacle in the Saudi Arabia diagnostic imaging market is the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, including radiologists, imaging technologists, and medical physicists. Population growth and rising demand for healthcare services have strained existing resources, while educational and training infrastructures have not kept pace.

Recruiting and retaining qualified personnel is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with global competition for talent. Additionally, regional disparities mean rural and underserved areas are particularly impacted by workforce shortages, limiting equitable access to diagnostic services. Investment in local training programs and professional development is critical to addressing this gap and ensuring sustainable market growth.

Key Market Trends: Environmental Sustainability

Environmental sustainability is emerging as a key trend in the Saudi diagnostic imaging sector, in line with broader national goals. Healthcare providers are investing in eco-friendly equipment that consumes less energy and generates less waste. Digital imaging is replacing traditional film-based processes, significantly reducing the use of chemicals and materials.

Additionally, low-dose imaging protocols are being adopted to minimize radiation exposure while maintaining image quality. Facilities are incorporating sustainable design practices, and recycling of outdated equipment is gaining traction. These initiatives not only align with environmental objectives but also promote cost efficiency and improved patient safety, reinforcing the long-term viability of green imaging practices in Saudi Arabia.

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Ltd. Saudi Arabia

Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia Ltd

Hitachi Medical Systems Saudi Arabia

Shimadzu Middle East & Africa FZE

Fujifilm-Middle East

Medtronic Saudi Arabia Co

Johnson & Johnson Medical Saudi Arabia Limited

Abbott Saudi Arabia Trading LLC

Becton, Dickinson, and Company Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type:

X-Ray Imaging Solutions

Ultrasound Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Nuclear Imaging Solutions

Mammography

Others

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Mobility:

Portable

Standalone

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Source:

Domestic

Import

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopaedics

Gastroenterology

Gynaecology

Others

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $403.16 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $504 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





