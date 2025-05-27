Saudi Arabia Dental Implants Market Trends and Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Masar Medical, Keydent, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Henry Schein

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Dental Implants Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Dental Implants Market was valued at USD 91.60 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 154.82 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.10%

Dental implants are advanced dental devices designed to replace missing teeth and restore oral function and aesthetics. They serve as a durable and long-term solution for individuals who have lost one or more teeth due to various reasons, such as tooth decay, gum disease, trauma, or congenital conditions. The implant fixture is a small, screw-like post typically made of biocompatible materials such as titanium. It is surgically placed into the jawbone, acting as an artificial tooth root.

The abutment is a connector piece that attaches to the implant fixture, protruding above the gumline. It serves as a platform for attaching the prosthetic tooth or crown. The prosthetic tooth, also known as the crown, is the visible part of the dental implant that resembles a natural tooth. It is custom-made to match the color, shape, and size of the patient's existing teeth. Dental implants provide a natural-looking and aesthetically pleasing solution for replacing missing teeth. They restore normal chewing, biting, and speech functions, improving overall oral function. Dental implants are known for their durability, often lasting a lifetime with proper care.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Geriatric Population and Associated Tooth Loss

The aging population in Saudi Arabia represents a significant demographic trend that is directly contributing to the growth of the dental implants market. In Saudi Arabia, the proportion of the population aged 60 and above is expected to rise sharply from 6.9% in 2020 to an estimated 23.7% by 2050 driven by sustained demographic shifts. As life expectancy increases due to advancements in healthcare and overall living standards, the proportion of the population aged 60 and above is steadily rising. This demographic shift has notable implications for dental health, particularly in the context of tooth loss and related conditions.

In Saudi Arabia, the prevalence of tooth loss among adults is notably high, with studies indicating that approximately 69% of the adult population is missing at least one tooth, while around 2.6% are fully edentulous, reflecting a substantial need for advanced restorative dental solutions such as implants. Older adults are more susceptible to dental issues such as tooth decay, gum disease (periodontitis), and bone resorption, all of which are primary causes of tooth loss. Natural aging processes, compounded by chronic conditions like diabetes and osteoporosis which are also prevalent among the elderly in Saudi Arabia, exacerbate dental deterioration. As a result, a large and growing segment of the population requires restorative dental solutions.

Key Market Challenges: Cost of Dental Implants

Dental implants involve a significant initial investment compared to other tooth replacement options, such as dentures or bridges. This upfront cost can be a barrier for individuals, especially those with limited financial resources. Dental implant procedures may not be fully covered by health insurance plans in Saudi Arabia. The absence of comprehensive insurance coverage can make dental implants less financially accessible for patients.

Before the placement of dental implants, some patients may require additional procedures, such as bone grafts or sinus lifts, to ensure a stable foundation. These pre-implant procedures contribute to the overall cost. Many dental implant components, including implant fixtures and prosthetics, may be imported. This can lead to higher costs due to factors such as import taxes, shipping fees, and currency exchange rates.

Limited subsidies or financial support from the government for dental implant procedures may contribute to the overall cost burden for patients. The fees charged by dental professionals, including oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and implantologists, can significantly impact the overall cost of dental implant procedures. Highly skilled professionals often charge higher fees. The cost of high-quality materials, such as titanium implants and customized prosthetics, contributes to the overall expense of dental implant procedures. Patients should budget for post-operative care, follow-up appointments, and potential maintenance costs associated with dental implants. These ongoing expenses can add to the overall financial commitment.

Key Market Trends: Growing Dental Tourism

Saudi Arabia has been investing in developing its healthcare infrastructure, including dental facilities. The availability of high-quality dental services and modern treatment facilities attracts international patients seeking reliable and advanced dental care. Among the 6 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Saudi Arabia ranks 3rd in dentist-to-patient ratio, with the highest concentration of dental professionals located in key urban hubs such as Riyadh, Al Khobar, and Jeddah. The presence of skilled and well-trained dental professionals, including oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and implantologists, contributes to the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia as a destination for dental procedures.

The adoption of advanced dental technologies and techniques in Saudi Arabia ensures that patients receive state-of-the-art treatments. This technological edge can be appealing to international patients seeking cutting-edge dental solutions, including dental implants. While the cost of dental implant procedures may be a challenge for local patients, it can be competitive when compared to the prices in some other countries.

This cost competitiveness makes Saudi Arabia an attractive destination for individuals seeking affordable dental treatments. Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and historical attractions, including sites like the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the historic city of Al-Diriyah, provide additional incentives for international patients to combine dental treatments with tourism activities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $91.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $154.82 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

