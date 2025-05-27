Live Coin Watch Exclusive: Bitcoin Solaris Announces Phase 5 Presale Ahead of Nova App Mining Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris, the next-generation decentralized blockchain built for mobile-first mining, has officially entered Presale Phase 5, pricing BTC-S tokens at 5 USDT. This announcement comes just ahead of the beginning of a selected group testing of Nova App Beta, a breakthrough mobile mining platform designed to allow users to earn tokens directly from their smartphones.

Bitcoin Solaris is offering a fixed supply of 21 million tokens, with only 20% (4.2 million tokens) allocated to the entire presale. With no inflationary mechanics, the tokenomics are designed to reward early participation through a capped supply and verifiable, transparent distribution.





Nova App: Mobile Mining for Everyone

Scheduled to launch soon, the Nova App enables users to earn BTC-S by contributing idle storage and processing power on their smartphones. With no technical knowledge or staking required, the app automatically rewards users based on uptime and minimal hardware contribution—democratizing access to on-chain earnings and transforming smartphones into passive income nodes.

High-Speed Infrastructure Designed for Scale

Built on a dual-layer blockchain, Bitcoin Solaris supports 10,000+ TPS and delivers 2-second finality through its combination of Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Proof-of-Capacity (PoC), Proof-of-History (PoH), and Proof-of-Time (PoT). This scalable architecture ensures that mobile miners worldwide can participate without congestion, latency, or centralization risks.

Fully Audited and Verified

Bitcoin Solaris has completed multiple independent security audits. Cyberscope verified its smart contract code and emission logic, while Freshcoins audited its mobile mining performance. Full KYC verification adds a layer of governance transparency uncommon in early-stage blockchain projects.





Strategic Entry Point Remains Open — But Not for Long

Bitcoin Solaris is currently in Presale Phase 5, with BTC-S priced at 5 USDT. The token is projected to launch at 20 USDT, offering early buyers a potential 4X return. Of the total 21 million BTC-S supply, 4.2 million (20%) are allocated to the entire presale. There is no inflationary mechanism — once distributed, no additional tokens will be created.

Presale participants not only secure tokens at a fixed price but gain early access to Nova App mining before user growth increases difficulty and dilutes returns. It’s a defined moment — structurally similar to Bitcoin under $100 — where participation is low, supply is accessible, and upside is still untapped.

In a recent feature, Crypto Volt outlined how Bitcoin Solaris’s presale structure, mobile mining model, and supply cap recreate the early mechanics of Bitcoin itself. His breakdown shows why BTC-S is one of the few projects positioned to deliver protocol-scale wealth to individual users — not just funds and insiders.





