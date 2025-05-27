Your World empowers young people to become leaders and agents of change

The winner of the 2025 “Your World” competition by British Council Partner Schools is Scoris International School from Uganda. Their project addressing unemployment among women in their country was selected from 642 entries submitted by 3,210 students across 34 countries.

Participants gain crucial skills in problem-solving, communication, and creativity, preparing them to tackle some of the world’s challenges.

Many past projects have led to sustainable initiatives that continue to make an impact on local communities, highlighting the programme’s growing influence.





HANÓI, Vietnam, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Council celebrates the 10th edition of Your World, a global video-making competition designed to equip young people with the skills to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

This initiative empowers students to develop critical thinking and creativity, applying cross-curricular knowledge to bring their learning to life and drive change in their communities.

In this year’s competition, 642 projects were submitted by 3,210 students from 34 countries. Your World continues to raise the bar, demonstrating the power of education in preparing young people to become global leaders. The theme of this edition, “Skills for Sustainability – Equipping All Youth for the Future,” aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education and underscores the importance of equipping students with the tools to address global sustainability challenges.

The British Council’s Your World competition helps students develop essential academic, creative, and life skills. These skills include critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and digital literacy, while also giving students the confidence to propose solutions to real-world sustainability challenges. By empowering this new generation, the British Council supports the growth of confident, creative, and collaborative future leaders.

Empowered to lead

This year’s global winners from Scoris International School in Uganda addressed women’s unemployment, showcasing how Your World empowers students to apply cross-curricular knowledge and turn ideas into action. Beyond the competition, many projects have sparked sustainability efforts and community-driven initiatives, demonstrating how young people are driving change. The winning team this year helped to train tens of young adults and single mothers to run their own soap making and baking businesses.

This year’s East Asia regional winners from Cau Giay Secondary School​ in Vietnam initiated AI-powered English tutoring for children at a local SOS village. Duc Khanh – representing the Cau Giay Secondary School team – shared: ‘I feel truly honoured to be part of a global competition like Your World, where we had the chance to connect with and learn from international friends. The competition helped me expand my worldview and better understand how young people in other countries think and act to drive positive change. It was an unforgettable and deeply inspiring experience for all of us.’



The 11th edition of the Your World competition will open in September 2025. Visit our website for more information.

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,300 schools, supported by the British Council, delivering UK qualifications. A trusted partner, we help improve education quality, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through UK education and qualifications. We support Partner Schools in over 40 countries, transforming the lives of over 250,000 students each year.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022-23 we reached 600 million people.

