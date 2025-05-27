Saudi Arabia $4.98 Bn Cosmetics Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F: Influencer Marketing and Omnichannel Experiences Drive Industry Expansion

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 3.82 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.98 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.52%. The market is expanding steadily, driven by a young, digitally engaged population that is highly influenced by beauty influencers and social media trends. Increasing disposable income, particularly among women, is contributing to higher spending on premium and luxury cosmetic products.







According to 2023 statistics, the average monthly disposable income for Saudi households was USD 3156.44, with Saudi families averaging USD 4813.98. There is also growing consumer interest in organic, natural, and cruelty-free products, fueled by rising health and environmental consciousness. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms is enhancing product accessibility and convenience. Additionally, increased female workforce participation and the government's Vision 2030 initiative, which promotes economic diversification and women's empowerment, are further supporting market growth.



Rising Women Workforce Participation



The rising participation of women in Saudi Arabia's workforce is a key factor boosting demand in the cosmetics market. As of 2024, women made up 36.2% of the national workforce, indicating significant growth in female employment. With more women employed across industries such as healthcare, finance, and technology, there is a growing consumer base with higher disposable incomes and distinct beauty preferences.

This demographic shift is not only enhancing overall economic productivity but is also driving interest in professional-grade and premium cosmetics. As working women increasingly seek convenient, effective, and high-quality beauty solutions, cosmetic brands are tailoring their product offerings to meet the evolving needs of this empowered consumer segment.



Economic Fluctuations



Economic volatility poses a challenge to the Saudi cosmetics market, especially given the Kingdom's reliance on oil revenues. Fluctuations in global oil prices can directly influence consumer purchasing behavior, as financial uncertainty often prompts consumers to cut back on non-essential spending, including cosmetics. Inflationary pressures can also increase manufacturing and logistics costs, compelling brands to raise prices and potentially impacting demand. Additionally, currency fluctuations can make imported cosmetic brands more expensive, limiting their competitiveness. To address these challenges, companies must develop pricing flexibility, expand affordable product lines, and reinforce customer loyalty through value-driven offerings.



Digital Transformation and E-commerce Expansion



Digital transformation is significantly reshaping the cosmetics industry in Saudi Arabia. The continued growth of e-commerce, supported by over 40,000 registered businesses as of Q4 2024, reflects rising consumer preference for online shopping. Beauty brands are increasingly adopting virtual tools such as AI-driven skin assessments, digital try-ons, and personalized product suggestions to enhance the online customer experience.

