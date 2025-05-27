Venipuncture Procedure Global Strategic Business Report 2025, with Profiles of Adam,Rouilly, CorVascular Diagnostics, Kyoto Kagaku, Smiths Medical, Sunphoria, Translite and more

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venipuncture Procedure - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Why Is Venipuncture Becoming a Focus in Healthcare Procedures?



Venipuncture, the process of drawing blood from a vein, is a fundamental procedure in healthcare used for diagnostic testing, transfusions, and the administration of medications. As the demand for diagnostic testing increases, driven by the rise in chronic diseases, routine health check-ups, and the need for accurate and timely diagnoses, the importance of efficient and safe venipuncture procedures has grown.

This procedure is essential in a wide range of medical settings, including hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, making it a critical component of patient care. The focus on improving the accuracy, safety, and patient experience during venipuncture is driving advancements in techniques, tools, and training, contributing to the growth of this market.



What Are the Emerging Trends in Venipuncture Procedures?



The venipuncture procedure market is witnessing several emerging trends that are shaping its growth and development. One significant trend is the increasing focus on patient-centered care, where efforts are being made to reduce the discomfort and anxiety associated with venipuncture, particularly in pediatric and geriatric patients. Another trend is the growing use of vein visualization devices, such as near-infrared imaging, which enhances the accuracy of venipuncture by providing real-time images of the veins. The market is also seeing a rise in the adoption of safety-engineered needles and devices, designed to prevent needlestick injuries and reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on training and education for healthcare providers, with many institutions investing in simulation-based training to improve the proficiency and confidence of practitioners performing venipuncture. The increasing integration of digital health technologies, such as electronic medical records (EMRs) and mobile apps, is also emerging as a trend, facilitating better documentation and coordination of venipuncture procedures.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Venipuncture Procedure Market?



The growth in the venipuncture procedure market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for diagnostic testing, which requires frequent and reliable blood draws. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is also fueling the need for regular venipuncture procedures for monitoring and management.

Additionally, the continuous advancements in venipuncture technology, including the development of safer and more effective needles and visualization devices, are expanding the market by improving procedural outcomes and patient satisfaction. The growing focus on patient safety and the need to reduce the risk of needlestick injuries and associated infections are further boosting demand for advanced venipuncture tools and techniques.

Moreover, the increasing emphasis on improving the patient experience, particularly in sensitive populations such as children and the elderly, is contributing to the market's expansion as healthcare providers seek to offer more comfortable and less invasive venipuncture procedures.



The report analyzes the Venipuncture Procedure market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Type (Median Cubital Vein, Cephalic Vein, Basilic Vein, Other Types)

End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Physicians’ Offices, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Median Cubital Vein segment, which is expected to reach US$776.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Cephalic Vein segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Median Cubital Vein segment, which is expected to reach US$776.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Cephalic Vein segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $309.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.0% CAGR to reach $228.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Adam,Rouilly Limited, CorVascular Diagnostics, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Smiths Medical, Sunphoria Co. Ltd. and more.

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Venipuncture Procedure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Blood Sampling in Diagnostic Testing

Technological Innovations in Venipuncture Devices and Techniques

Growing Adoption of Automated and Minimally Invasive Venipuncture Systems

Increasing Focus on Patient Safety and Comfort in Venipuncture

Expansion of Venipuncture Procedures in Outpatient Settings

Impact of Point-of-care Testing Trends on Venipuncture Demand

Growing Demand for Portable and Mobile Venipuncture Devices

Rising Awareness and Adoption of Infection Control Measures

Impact of Home Healthcare Trends on Venipuncture Procedure Adoption

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Venipuncture Procedure market report include:

Adam,Rouilly Limited

CorVascular Diagnostics

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.

Smiths Medical

Sunphoria Co. Ltd.

Translite

